Belgian PM Wever to arrive in India today on first official visit

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will embark on his three-day visit to India on Wednesday, during which he will also hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

This will be PM De Wever's first visit to India after assuming office in February last year. Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken will also be in the visiting delegation.

The visit is focused on strengthening bilateral trade, defence cooperation, renewable energy, technology, and deepening broader India-EU engagement.

Bart De Wever and PM Modi will meet on Thursday, during which both will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM De Wever will also deliver a keynote address at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event, in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said while announcing his visit.

After concluding his engagements in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will travel to Mumbai, where he will engage with various stakeholders, including from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and people-to-people ties, as well as to further deepen India-EU and India-Europe engagement," the MEA mentioned.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his Belgium counterpart, Maxime Prevot, met in Brussels and reviewed bilateral cooperation, including in political, economic, investment, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical domains.

The two ministers also discussed global developments, including in West Asia. The discussions were held during the inaugural India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue in Brussels on July 15.

"Co-chaired with DPM and FM Maxime Prevot the inaugural India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue in Brussels today. Our partnership has witnessed significant deepening in recent years. Today's discussions reflected the ambition of India's ties with Belgium, and the European Union," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"Reviewed our cooperation including in political, economic, investments, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical domains. Also focused on opportunities in ports, maritime, semiconductors as well as broader cooperation for supply chain de-risking. Had a useful exchange of perspectives on global developments, including in West Asia," he added.

Belgium was one of the first European nations to establish diplomatic ties with independent India in September 1947. The strong bilateral relationship between India and Belgium is rooted in shared values, including a commitment to the rule of law, federalism, and pluralism, according to the Indian Embassy in Brussels. Belgium also supports India's bid for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

--IANS

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