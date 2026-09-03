Belgian PM Bart De Wever pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM De Wever's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi reflected the shared values that underpin the close friendship between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Bart De Wever of Belgium paid floral tributes at Rajghat in New Delhi today, honouring Mahatma Gandhi and his enduring message of peace, non-violence and human dignity. The solemn tribute reflected the shared values that underpin the close friendship between India and Belgium. The life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi continue to inspire the world."

PM Bart De Wever arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for his three-day visit to India. This is PM De Wever's first visit to India after assuming office in February last year. Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken is also part of the visiting delegation.

Extending a warm welcome to the visiting Prime Minister, Jaiswal on X wrote, "Welcome to India! A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Bart De Wever of Belgium as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. He was received by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership."

Later in the day, PM De Wever will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which both will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM De Wever will also deliver a keynote address at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event, in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

After concluding his engagements in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will travel to Mumbai, where he will engage with various stakeholders, including from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and people-to-people ties, as well as to further deepen India-EU and India-Europe engagement," the MEA mentioned.

--IANS

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