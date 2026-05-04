Beats and bait: Yo Yo Honey Singh to have music sessions on a yacht for a few days

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Blending work with leisure, popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, known for belting out hits such as “Brown Rang”, “Desi Kalakaar and “Love Dose”, has taken his creative process to the open waters on a yacht.

Honey Singh revealed that he is spending a few days on a yacht and will be balancing fishing sessions with beat production. He shared a glimpse of himself on a luxurious white yacht and is seen holding on to a fishing rod.

In the picture, “Angrezi Beat” hitmaker looks every inch dapper, dressed in a white T-shirt paired with white shorts. He completed his look with vintage-styled sunglasses.

“Music sessions on yacht for few days now !! Fishing n Beatproducing #yoyohoneysingh,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram.

In other news, the musician made a memorable entrance on stage in a Rolls-Royce during his recent show in Mumbai as part of his My Story Tour in March. The performance traced Honey Singh’s journey from rise to fame, setbacks, and resurgence. He went on to record a live music video on stage.

The 43-year-old rapper was born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. His real name is Hirdesh Singh and he made his mark on the music scene with the release of his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011.

The album's track "Gabru", featuring J-Star, quickly climbed to the top of the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts.

The Delhi-born musician’s collaborations with prominent artists, such as Diljit Dosanjh on “Lak 28 Kudi”, further cemented his position.

The 42-year-old rapper sang his first Hindi song in Mastan. His popularity surged on YouTube, with two of his videos, "Brown Rang" and "High Heels," ranking among the top-trending videos that year. Following the success of "Brown Rang", Singh released "Angreji Beat" in collaboration with Gippy Grewal.

In 2024, Singh launched his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks, including "Millionaire", "Rap God", and "Jatt Mehkma". In December 2024, a documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was released on Netflix.

--IANS

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