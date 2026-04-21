B'desh: Sexual harassment victim's family threatened after case against madrasa head; rights group demands action

Dhaka, April 21 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation strongly condemned the attack, vandalism, and threats targeting the family of a teenage girl in Bangladesh's Noakhali district after they lodged a case against a madrasa superintendent, accusing him of attempting to rape her, local media reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) expressed serious concern over the survivor and her family being subjected to violence and intimidation instead of receiving protection.

Citing reports, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) alleged that a group attacked their home and coerced them into withdrawing the case, terming it a serious abuse of power and a failure to deliver justice.

The organisation warned that such incidents deter families of sexual violence survivors from filing cases and pursuing justice.

"This incident shows how survivors and their families are often punished for seeking justice. The state must protect survivors and their families and ensure the arrest and prosecution of the accused. Justice must come through the legal system, not informal compromise or social pressure," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, as saying.

Reports suggest that the victim's father filed a case last week with Charjabbar Police Station against madrasa superintendent Abul Khayer, accusing him of attempting to rape his 14-year-old daughter, a resident student at a local madrasa in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali.

Following the complaint, around 100 people allegedly attacked the victim's house, assaulted family members, and carried out vandalism and looting. A video of the attack went viral on social media on Saturday afternoon, sparking widespread outrage.

The MJF called on Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of the Subarnachar survivor and her family, arrest the accused as well as those involved in the attack, and carry out a swift, fair, and transparent investigation.

It also urged action against any attempts to informally settle or obstruct the case, while calling for stronger monitoring and accountability in all educational institutions.

The organisation further raised concerns over delays in legal proceedings and efforts to pursue local settlements instead of conducting proper investigations.

"Such practices weaken the justice system and put survivors at further risk, especially in educational institutions like madrasas. Protecting children must be a top national priority," MJF added.

Extending solidarity with the survivor and her family, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to creating a safe and just environment for all children.

--IANS

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