B’desh: 8 more people die of dengue; death toll crosses 360

Dhaka, Nov 23 (IANS) The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh is worsening rapidly, with infections and deaths rising sharply across the country. As many as eight people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Sunday, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 364, local media reported.

During the same period, 778 new patients were hospitalised in Bangladesh, increasing the total number of dengue cases in 2025 to 90,264, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), United News of Bangladesh reported.

Three fatalities were reported in Mymensingh division, two in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and one each in Barishal, Dhaka and Chattogram Divisions.

Among this year's dengue patients, 62.3 per cent have been men while 37.7 per cent are women, according to the DGHS report. Among the fatalities, 51.9 per cent were male, while 48.1 per cent were female.

As many as 575 people lost their lives due to dengue in 2024, while 1,705 people died of dengue in 2023.

On November 6, Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory amid an increase in infections by the Aedes mosquito and a subsequent rise in dengue fever patients across the country.

In its advisory, the ministry said that people, at the onset of fever, should immediately seek medical help, including dengue detection tests at the nearest health‑service centre as per the advice of a qualified doctor. The ministry stated that early detection and prompt treatment can help in avoiding serious complications, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The ministry urged households, building sites, schools and other establishments to remove and clean all accumulated water in and around premises. It further asked people to use mosquito nets during the day or night while sleeping due to the daytime biting habits of the Aedes mosquito.

It stated that an individual must immediately consult a doctor and not ignore any remaining signs, even if the symptoms of dengue fever seem to subside. The ministry's advisory comes at a time when dengue cases continue to rise in Bangladesh, showcasing an urgent need for increased public vigilance and preventive action.

