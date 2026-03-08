'Let's bring this home': Indian women team rooting for Men in Blue to lift T20 WC in front of home crowd in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Indian women's team and coach Amol Muzumdar cheer for Men in Blue to lift the ICC T20 World Cup at home when the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will cross swords with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening.

India are chasing a few firsts in the summit clash, as they are aiming to become the first host team to win the T20 World Cup, the first team to defend the title, and the first to win three T20 World Cup titles.

Last November, the Women in Blue secured their first ICC title when they beat South Africa by 52 runs to win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Now the Women in Blue are rallying behind the men's team as they prepare for the T20 World Cup final. The BCCI Women released a video on X featuring coach Muzumdar, batter Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Sneh Rana, all offering special wishes for Team India. The video included a caption that read, "From one #TeamIndia that clinched a World Cup at home to the other going for World Cup glory at home tonight."

"I would like to wish everyone all the very best. In Narendra Modi Stadium, there will be a huge crowd. Fantastic ambience to play the World Cup Finals," Muzumdar said.

"All the best men in blue for the World Cup Finals. We all are supporting you. Go get it," India allrounder Deepti Sharma said, while, batter Jemimah Rodrigues added, "Let's bring this home. We are rooting for you. "

India have made it to the final for the fourth time in T20 World Cups, the most for any team. Six of the previous nine T20 WC finals have been won by the chasing side, of the other three, two were by India: 2007 and 2024 (both last-over finishes.)

