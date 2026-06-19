BCCI updates India A women's squads for England tour: Minnu Mani added to T20Is, Niki Prasad for ODIs

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Following the call-up of leg-spinner Prema Rawat to the senior national team for the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the BCCI Women’s Selection Committee on Friday announced crucial additions to the India A squads for the upcoming bilateral series against England A.

All-rounder Niki Prasad has been drafted into the India A T20 squad, while off-spinner Minnu Mani has been added to the One-Day setup.

"The Women's Selection Committee has made the following additions to the India A squads for the upcoming series against England A: Niki Prasad has been added to the India A T20 squad. Minnu Mani has been added to the India A One-Day squad," the BCCI said in a statement on Friday

Initially, Niki was only named in the One-Day squad, while Mani was part of the T20 setup, and Prema was included in both white-ball squads. But, after Shreyanka Patil was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury sustained during the match against the Netherlands on June 17 and Prema's elevation to the main squad as Shreyanka's replacement, the selectors moved quickly to fill the vacancies in the India A squads.

Anushka Sharma will lead the updated T20 squad with Vrinda Dinesh serving as her deputy, while the veteran Harleen Deol will captain the One-Day side, which features vice-captain Pratika Rawal.

India A’s tour of England will have three T20Is beginning on June 20 followed by three ODIs from July 1.

Other capped players in India ‘A’ team include Tejal Hasabnis, G. Kamalini, Priya Punia, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Simran Bahadur, Minnu Mani, and Saima Thakor. The likes of Tanisha Singh, Nikki Prasad, Jintimani Kalita, Prema Rawat, and Deeya Yadav have also been included in the ‘A’ team set-up.

Updated India A squad for T20s against England A: Anushka Sharma (C), Vrinda Dinesh (VC), G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma, Purvaja Verlekar, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Simran Bahadur, Shweta Sehrawat, Deeya Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Niki Prasad

Updated India A squad for One-Days against England A: Harleen Deol (C), Pratika Rawal (VC), Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Niki Prasad, Tanuja Kanwer, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnam Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani

--IANS

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