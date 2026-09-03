BCCI rules out logistical concerns for Asian Games in Japan, ready to step in if needed

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ruled out any logistical concerns regarding player accommodations and facilities for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, with Secretary Devajit Saikia stating that it is fully prepared to step in and provide its own infrastructure only if it's needed.

Concerns over the teams’ accommodation in the multi-game event set to happen in Aichi-Nagoya emerged after several top Asian teams questioned the facilities and accommodation arrangements for the men’s and women’s T20 event, scheduled to run from September 19 to October 3.

Naoki Alex Miyaji, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Japan Cricket Association (JCA), told IANS on Wednesday that participating teams in cricket are being offered hotel accommodation, while teams are free to arrange their own accommodation if they choose to do so.

“There is no such issue that we have discussed or which is on our agenda today or prior to today also. So we are not going to have any difficulties in Japan. If any kind of situation arises, we will take an appropriate call at the right time so that we ensure that our players and the support staff will get the best facilities in the Asian Games, whether it is from the organisers.

“If required, BCCI will have its own system in place to provide the best facilities to our players,” Saikia told reporters after a review meeting happened at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday.

Turning to the development of teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Saikia stated the BCCI is taking a long-term approach with Sooryavanshi to ensure he grows with sustainable success in his playing career for the country rather than survive on short-lived breakthroughs.

“The BCCI can take pride that we are promoting a player of the age of 15 years who is already making his mark in the international scenario. We are very cautious that every right step he should take forward so that it should not be a one-series or one-year wonder.

“We want Vaibhav's relevance, or any player of his stature, to continue and serve as Sachin Tendulkar did for the country or other players who in the past became legends. So we look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner. He is monitored at every angle and every step he is taking forward in his international career; BCCI is taking a very close look at his future,” he added.

Saikia further highlighted that Sooryavanshi is part of a broader developmental group supervised directly by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) head of cricket, former India batter VVS Laxman. “That our selectors are looking, we have a huge number of upcoming players who are doing good. If you look at our U19 Indian team, they are becoming champions recently also. Similarly, in women's cricket also, we are world champions for the last two international U19 T20 World Cups.

“So we are looking at all the players, not only Vaibhav's relevance, but there are about 10-15 players who are in our targeted group. Those are named in our targeted group list, and they are constantly monitored by our COE head, VVS Laxman, who is taking keen interest in their future and their training and skill development.”

Addressing claims regarding a deficit of frontline spin-bowling options in Test cricket, Saikia pointed to India's recent 1-0 series win in Sri Lanka, where left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took 16 wickets. “Regarding the shortage of spinners, we won the first Test against Sri Lanka. So who got the wickets? Our spinners. So you should appreciate our success also.

“Sometimes it is a challenge because the wicket becomes very placid and no bowler is effective. So we have to think about all the things. If the spinner is not doing it, then Bumrah is doing it. So there is a balance, and the only thing is that we should win. Whether the spinner is doing it or the bowler is a pacer, that is not the sole criterion. The criteria should be that India should become world champion, which we have become this year only,” Saikia concluded.

--IANS

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