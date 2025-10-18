October 18, 2025 10:12 PM हिंदी

BCCI condoles the tragic loss of Afghan cricketers in Pakistani airstrikes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoles the tragic loss of Afghan cricketers in Pakistani airstrikes

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes by Pakistan in Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack.

The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The BCCI also conveyed its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss.

ICC saddened by violence

The International Cricket Council is deeply saddened and appalled by the tragic death of the three young Afghan cricketers in a recent airstrike in Afghanistan's Paktika province.

The three young men had returned home after participating in a friendly cricket match when they were killed in an attack that also claimed the lives of several citizens. The ICC strongly condemns the act of violence that has robbed families, communities, and the cricketing world of three bright talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they loved, the ICC said in its statement.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan pulled its team out of a tri-nation series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka next month in retaliation for the airstrikes. Afghanistan had been scheduled to participate in the tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 5 to 29.

The ACB shared a statement on social media, condemning the incident and describing it as "a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," it said in a statement.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province," it added.

The BCCI is taking a tough stand against Pakistan in line with the Indian government, which has accused Pakistan of fostering terrorism in India. The BCCI has long ago decided not to have any bilateral cricket relations with Pakistan till the country stops supporting and promoting terrorism.

