BCCI bans match-day practice, tightens rules ahead of IPL 2026 opener

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to be played under stricter operational rules as the governing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has introduced new regulations to improve team conduct and logistics during the tournament.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, these updated guidelines build on earlier directives issued on March 12. The focus now includes tighter controls on player movement, access rules, and match-day discipline.

The new rules were shared with franchises on Tuesday, just before the season opener on March 28, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

One key aspect of the revised framework is the total ban on practice sessions on match days.

Teams must limit all preparations to specific nets during approved times. Open practice is no longer allowed, and franchises cannot use pitches assigned to other teams, even if they are available earlier.

Each team will get two nets and one side wicket on the main square.

Special arrangements are in place for venues like Mumbai, where two wickets will be available per team for simultaneous practice.

Fitness drills and tests are also banned on match days, and only players and approved staff can access practice areas. Family members must stay in hospitality zones.

The BCCI has tightened rules around team movement and support staff roles. Players can only travel to practice sessions on the team bus, and family members cannot join them. Franchises must provide details of net bowlers and throwdown specialists for board approval.

On match days, all support staff must have accreditation cards with them at all times, and there are warnings and fines for any violations.

Additional instructions restrict players from hitting LED advertising boards during practice. Players also cannot sit in front of these boards, and there are specific seating arrangements for substitutes.

The updated rules also cover broadcast and presentation standards. Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders must wear their caps on match days, or at least during the opening overs for visibility on broadcast.

Players must follow a strict dress code during post-match presentations. Sleeveless jerseys and floppy hats are not allowed, and there are penalties for those who do not comply.

As per previous rules, only 12 support staff members, including team doctors, will be allowed in designated match-day areas. Franchises need to notify the BCCI at least 24 hours in advance if they want to change jersey numbers.

--IANS

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