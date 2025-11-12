BB 19: Hell breaks loose as Ashnoor Kaur calls Malti Chahar 'Farrhana 2.0' in an ugly fight

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 has become a total source of entertainment for viewers, especially with the constant fights, love angles and all the things happening inside the house.

Now in the upcoming episode, IANS has learnt that new tensions will be seen flaring inside the Bigg Boss house as Ashnoor and Malti will be seen getting into a fiery argument during the morning cooking duty. As per sources, the spat began when Ashnoor expressed frustration over Malti’s attitude, calling her “Farhana 2.0” and saying that she had “no personality of her own.”

The disagreement quickly escalated, with Ashnoor emphasising how there’s a limit to unreasonable behaviour. Malti countered that she had been waiting for Ashnoor to get ready for nearly 15 minutes and was annoyed by her attitude. Earlier, Ashnoor was seen complaining to Gaurav and Pranit about Malti’s unnecessary attitude and explained that when she asked Malti to make ‘halwa’ together, Malti refused, saying she wanted to bathe and get ready first.

Later, when Ashnoor began preparing the halwa herself, Malti suddenly appeared out of nowhere and instructed her to increase the gas flame. Ashnoor refused, stating that the halwa might burn, but Malti insisted just to finish quickly and leave. To this Gaurav sided with Ashnoor, telling Pranit that Malti should be called out whenever she’s wrong. During another discussion about cooking, Malti told Ashnoor she hadn’t liked her tone from the beginning, and especially when she was asked to turn up the flame while making halwa.

Ashnoor defended herself, saying Malti could have come along with her, instead of doing her personal things Farrhana, overhearing the conversation, added fuel to the fire and taunted, “Now listen to these illogical talks,” leading to Malti shouting in anger. Ashnoor asked Malti to mind her language, to which she retorted sharply, “Chhoti hai toh chhoti reh.” The argument only grew more heated when Ashnoor called Malti ‘pagal’, further prompting Malti to remind her to “behave her age”.

Ashnoor shot back and stated that respect works both ways. She said, “I’m your equal; you should also know how to talk to younger people.” The clash took another turn when Malti said, “I am older, yet you call me ‘tu’ but call Bajaj ‘aap’,” to which Ashnoor responded, “I call Pranit ‘tu’ as well, and it’s my equation with Bajaj; I can call him whatever I want.”

The fight ended with Ashnoor reminding Malti to manage her time better and not blame others for her delay. She firmly said, “If you want to get ready before your duty, that’s your personal call; don’t put it on me.”

--IANS

rd/