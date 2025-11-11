BB 19: Abhishek Bajaj on age-shaming Kunickaa Sadanand: 'It is not an old age-home where we will take care of her'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 contestant and actor Abhishek Bajaj was seen sharing a very sweet and sour equation with co-contestant Kunickaa Sadanand.

The 33-year-old actor, who had become pally with Sadanandan after a series of ugly squabbles with her initially, was yet again seen getting into dirty verbal spats with Sadanand, where both crossed all lines of decency. Bajaj was seen age-shaming the 61-year-old veteran actress, for which he was called out by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Now that Abhishek has got evicted from the house, he got in an exclusive tête-à-tête with IANS, where he justified his stance and said that he did not age-shame Kunickaa. “I don’t get what the fuss is about. She is 65 years old and is a grandmother. I respectfully called her 'grandmother', which she is in real life too. I love my grandmother immensely.”

He added, “She wants all of us to only listen to her, never backanswer, never question her. But at the end, she also calls herself independent, strong and ‘gundi’ (don). I mean, we will definitely put in our point of view, of course respectfully but in our style. This is not any old age home where we will take care of her.” For the uninitiated, in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss Season 19, contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Kunickaa Sadanand were seen getting into a heated argument.

Kunickaa had refused to perform household duties set by Captain Mridul Tiwari. She was upset with Mridul because he chose to save Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, despite the fact that they had been breaking Bigg Boss house rules – a decision that backfired on Kunickaa and the rest of the house, getting them to face nominations instead.

During the argument, Abhishek intervened and crossed the line and went on to age-shame Kunickaa. He was seen singing the iconic song, ‘Dadi Amma, Dadi Amma, Maan Jao’, adding his own taunting twist, and further slyly telling Kunickaa to leave the house. This behaviour did not go down well with the viewers, who felt Abhishek's comments were disrespectful and below the belt.

Abhishek's close friends and co-contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More tried to put sense into him and even asked him to stop crossing the line, but Abhishek refused to listen. He argued back with Pranit, who was trying to help him understand his mistake. Kunickaa had earlier supported Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek in multiple situations.

But after learning that Abhishek had been backbiting about her, she felt hurt and decided to withdraw her support for both Abhishek and Ashnoor. Further, in another episode, Kunickaa forgot her boundaries and went on to call Abhishek Bajaj “a 33-year-old Buddha (old man)”.

She also passed comments on his equation with a much younger Ashnoor Kaur and taunted him more.

--IANS

rd/