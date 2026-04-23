Bayern reach DFB Pokal final to keep treble dream alive

Berlin, April 23 (IANS) Bayern Munich reached the DFB Pokal final for the first time since 2020 after a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen, keeping them on course to win three major trophies this season.

Vincent Kompany's side, which sealed the Bundesliga title with victory against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, took control early and stayed in command before Luis Diaz wrapped up the tie in stoppage time.

Harry Kane put Bayern ahead in the 21st minute after a quickly taken throw-in sent play down the right. Michael Olise backheeled the ball onto Jamal Musiala, who found Kane in the middle, and the striker drove his finish under the bar, reports Xinhua.

The visitors had already threatened through Dayot Upamecano and Diaz, while Bayer Leverkusen struggled to play through Bayern's high press and barely reached the Bayern area before the break. Kane went close again before halftime, and Bayern's 10-0 edge in shots reflected their control.

Leverkusen improved after the interval. Robert Andrich made a clearance to deny Musiala shortly after the restart, then Nathan Tella forced Manuel Neuer into a diving save from the edge of the area.

Bayern responded by pushing the game back into Leverkusen's half. Mark Flekken kept the deficit down with another stop from Kane, but Leverkusen remained within reach and Schick headed over from a promising position in the 70th minute.

Diaz missed chances before finally finishing a counterattack in the third minute of added time after an assist from Goretzka. The goal stood after a VAR check for offside.

Bayern will meet either VfB Stuttgart or SC Freiburg in the Berlin final on May 23. The club is also through to a Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain, while sixth-placed Leverkusen remains in the fight for a place in Europe's top club competition next season.

"We are very happy for the club to be back in the final. In football, you cannot enjoy success because the next game is always on your mind. The most important thing is that we are through. The first half was very good from us.

"We allowed nothing and created chances. Leverkusen were better in the second half, but even then we allowed little," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

--IANS

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