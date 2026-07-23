Bayern extends Laimer's contract through 2029

Berlin, July 21 (IANS) Bayern Munich extended Austria international Konrad Laimer's contract through June 2029, the Bundeslisga club said.

The 29-year-old joined Bayern in 2023 and has won two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and the German Super Cup.

"Reliability at the highest level has a name, and with his abilities and character he is an important part of the team," sporting board member Max Eberl said. "He is a player who inspires and motivates others every single day."

Laimer has made 136 competitive appearances for Bayern, scoring seven goals and providing 19 assists. His versatility has allowed him to play in several positions, although he has established himself primarily at right back.

Known for his stamina, intensity and consistency, Laimer regularly covers the entire flank and ranks among Bayern's hardest-working players. When fit last season, he featured in nearly every major match despite head coach Vincent Kompany frequently rotating his lineup.

Laimer said representing Bayern was special and stressed his willingness to contribute wherever required, reports Xinhua.

"I have often said how happy I am in Munich and how much fun it is to play football in this team," he said. "I can help the team in many positions and want to continue giving everything for FC Bayern every single second."

Born in Salzburg, Laimer has earned 61 caps for Austria and scored seven international goals. At the 2026 World Cup in North America, he played every minute before Austria lost to eventual champion Spain in the round of 32.

The extension keeps one of Bayern's most consistent performers in Munich as the club looks to build on its domestic double.

--IANS

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