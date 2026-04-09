Battleground 2026: High turnout marks first polling phase in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Thiruvanthapuram/Guwahati/Puducherry, April 9 (IANS) Polling in Thursday’s Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry saw a robust turnout under largely peaceful conditions amidst heavy deployment of security forces, as only isolated incidents of law‑and‑order reports came in.

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded the highest turnout at 89.08 per cent, followed by Assam at 85.04 per cent, and Kerala at 77.38 per cent, according to updates available around 7 p.m., though the final figures are yet to be updated by the Election Commission. By-elections were also held in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South, Nagaland's Koridang, and Tripura's Dharmanagar.

The numbers have already surpassed the electoral turnout of 2021, when Puducherry recorded 83.42 per cent, Assam 82.42 per cent, and Kerala around 76 per cent. Incidentally, the turnout dropped marginally in 2021 compared to 2016.

On Thursday, turnout built steadily through the day after moderate morning participation. Long queues were seen across the states in several booths, even as specially-abled persons joined in exercising their voting rights.

Among other places, a newly married couple came to vote at the HMT School polling station at Kalamasseri in Kerala's Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, an unusual visual has gone viral where a robot was seen welcoming voters at the VOC Government School Higher Secondary School in Puducherry’s Raj Bhavan constituency. The white robot is seen moving along a corridor, carrying a tray full of petals, greeting people, and encouraging them to exercise their franchise.

Thursday’s election covered 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry in this phase. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, and West Bengal on April 23 and 29. Counting of votes is slated for May 4.

Election authorities and state governments mounted large security deployments — paramilitary units and local police reinforcements -- and model polling booths, to ensure orderly voting across urban and remote booths.

The emphasis was on preventing booth capture, intimidation and illegal campaigning near polling stations. Only a few, isolated disturbances were reported during the day.

Most reports highlighted routine seizure of illicit materials, complaints of EVM malfunction or queue disruptions, followed by rapid police responses; no major breakdowns of law and order came in by evening.

Election officials emphasised strict enforcement of the model code of conduct and quick redressal mechanisms as special teams monitored sensitive constituencies in Assam and urban pockets in Kerala.

Assam saw high rural and tribal turnout, with long queues at many booths and visible enthusiasm among first‑time voters.

The polls came after the mandatory silent period, before which the campaign colour was dominated by flags and banners, rallies of political parties, where local issues such as migration, land rights and development framed voter conversations.

Polling in Kerala combined disciplined turnout, where the day remained largely peaceful and orderly, while Puducherry recorded the highest reported turnout share, with strong voter mobilisation in both urban and rural areas.

Polling continued from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., though those electors who had joined the queues before closing time were allowed to cast their vote.

High-stakes narratives, like regional identity in Assam, development vs anti-incumbency in Kerala, and local issues in Puducherry, targeted voter outreach and strong ground organisation by parties contributed to elevated participation. Weather and weekend scheduling also aided turnout in many districts.

While the National Democratic Alliance governments in both Assam and Puducherry are looking for another term, the contest in Kerala is between two blocs, where the incumbent Left Democratic Front, led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist, is again facing a challenge from the Congress-led United Democratic Front alliance.

--IANS

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