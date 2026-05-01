Jabalpur cruise tragedy: Multi-agency rescue operation continues as 9 remain missing

Jabalpur, May 1 (IANS) Rescue operations continued throughout the night and into Friday morning following the tragic cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, with officials confirming that 24 passengers have been safely evacuated so far, while efforts continue to trace nine missing persons.

According to the Jabalpur Collector, the missing include five children, adding urgency and deep concern to the ongoing operation. So far, six deaths have been confirmed in the incident.

As many as 7 people (out of 24) rescued safely have reached their homes, while the rest are admitted to multiple hospitals and are being treated, according to the district administration.

The deceased have been identified as Neetu Soni (Jabalpur), Saubhagyum Alagan (Tamil Nadu), Kakalazhi (Jabalpur), Madhur Massey (New Delhi), Reshma Syed, and Shamim Naqvi.

A fresh update was shared by Jabalpur district collector at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The accident occurred when a tourist cruise carrying several passengers capsized in the Narmada backwaters near Khamariya Island in Bargi Dam, reportedly after being hit by sudden strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

Officials said the vessel overturned rapidly, leaving passengers stranded in the water.

Given the scale and seriousness of the incident, a large multi-agency rescue operation has been launched.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been working continuously at the site, supported by personnel from the Indian Army, which has also been deployed to assist in recovery efforts.

Additional reinforcements have been mobilised from across the country, including a specialised rescue team and a helicopter dispatched from Hyderabad, along with a paramilitary team from Kolkata that has already reached Jabalpur.

Authorities said all agencies are coordinating closely and the operation is being carried out on a war footing.

The submerged cruise vessel remains stuck at a depth of around 20 feet in the dam waters, making rescue and recovery extremely challenging.

Heavy machinery, including cranes, hydraulic cutters, and excavators, is being used to locate and lift the sunken vessel. By early morning, the pace of operations increased significantly as efforts were intensified to retrieve the boat.

Meanwhile, distressing scenes were reported from the accident site as family members of passengers arrived throughout the night, anxiously seeking information about their loved ones.

The district administration has set up emergency assistance counters, while medical teams are providing immediate care to survivors, many of whom were rescued in a distressed and critical condition.

Officials said rescue operations continued non-stop through the night despite difficult underwater conditions and poor visibility.

Divers and rescue personnel have been working tirelessly to search for possible survivors trapped inside or around the submerged vessel.

Authorities have stated that a clear assessment of the final death toll and the exact cause of the accident will only be possible after the cruise is fully retrieved and thoroughly examined.

With nine people still missing, including children, rescue teams remain engaged in a race against time as the operation enters a crucial and sensitive phase.

--IANS

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