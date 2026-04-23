Barcelona's Yamal to miss rest of season due to injury, eyes FIFA World Cup comeback

Barcelona, April 23 (IANS) Spanish giants FC Barcelona have confirmed that teenage winger Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury, though he is expected to recover in time for the FIFA World Cup, which is set to commence on 11 June.

In a medical update shared on X, the club said tests revealed an injury in the biceps femoris muscle of his left leg. “The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup,” the statement read.

The 18-year-old was helped off the pitch during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Yamal suffered the injury just before halftime while taking the penalty that secured the victory. He had won the spot-kick himself after a dazzling run through the opposition defence.

His exit caused immediate concern, especially with a crucial El Clásico against Real Madrid just 17 days away, a match that could play a decisive role in the La Liga title race. The timing also raised worries with the FIFA World Cup set to begin in around 50 days, where Yamal is expected to be a key figure for Spain.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick admitted concern after the match. “We have to see what it is. I think there's something because he felt it, and after the goal, he would not leave the pitch without a reason. Hopefully, it's not so bad,” he said.

Yamal has been a standout performer this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in La Liga, along with four assists in the Champions League. His ability to beat defenders and create chances has made him a crucial player for both club and country.

Barcelona also suffered another setback, with defender Joao Cancelo picking up a thigh injury in the same match. He will undergo further tests to assess the extent of his problem.

--IANS

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