Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao as Flick, Terzic renew friendship

Madrid, Aug 27 (IANS) Two good friends will meet at Camp Nou on Thursday when Barcelona host Athletic Club of Bilbao in a La Liga match postponed from the opening weekend of the season.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and new Athletic Bilbao boss Edin Terzic know each other well, with Terzic spending time in Barcelona observing Flick's methods during his break between leaving Borussia Dortmund and taking charge of Athletic.

Flick's side began its title defense in impressive fashion with a 5-0 win away to Elche. The coach has already said he will rotate his squad during the opening games because of the busy schedule.

Terzic's Athletic debut was spoiled by a 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla in a match that changed dramatically after defender Yuri Berchiche was sent off in the 11th minute for denying what referee Cesar Soto Grado judged to be a goal-scoring opportunity.

Spain's Referees' Technical Committee reviewed the incident on Tuesday and ruled that the decision was incorrect. Berchiche's suspension, however, still stands for Thursday's match. "After seeing the video and reading your verdict, this just hurts even more...I'm the one paying for the consequences of the mistake," Berchiche wrote on social media.

Athletic Bilbao have not won at Camp Nou since November 2001.

Earlier, FC Barcelona kicked off their La Liga title defense with a convincing 5-0 win away to Elche on Sunday.

Barcelona took an early lead from the penalty spot through Raphinha, and debutant Karim Adeyemi doubled the advantage before halftime following an assist from Raphinha.

New signing Anthony Gordon came on as a second-half substitute before providing assists for Raphinha to score his second of the game and for Fermin Lopez to tap home Barcelona's fourth.

Lopez rounded off the scoring with an excellent individual goal in the 79th minute.

--IANS

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