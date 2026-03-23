March 23, 2026 10:45 AM हिंदी

Barca maintain La Liga lead as Madrid edge Atletico in derby thriller

Barca maintain La Liga lead as Madrid edge Atletico in derby thriller

Madrid, March 23 (IANS) Barcelona took a four-point lead over Real Madrid into the international break after grinding out a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano, while Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a lively derby.

Atletico struck first at the Santiago Bernabeu when Giuliano Simeone combined neatly with Ademola Lookman, who opened the scoring in the 33rd minute.

Vinicius Junior leveled from the penalty spot 10 minutes after halftime after David Hancko fouled Brahim Diaz, and poor defending from Jose Gimenez allowed Fede Valverde to put Madrid ahead three minutes later.

Nahuel Molina equalized with a superb long-range effort, but Vinicius restored Madrid's lead in the 72nd minute, cutting inside before curling a shot into the far corner.

Valverde was later sent off for a late challenge on Alex Baena, and Julian Alvarez rattled the post from distance, but Atletico could not find a second equalizer.

Barcelona was far from convincing in its 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, needing Ronald Araujo's first-half goal and an outstanding display from goalkeeper Joan Garcia to secure the points.

Garcia, who received his first call-up to the Spain squad on Friday, made several fine saves in the second half as Rayo repeatedly exposed gaps in Barcelona's defense. The home side looked tired and sloppy in possession for long spells.

Athletic Club beat Real Betis 2-1 at home after first-half goals from Dani Vivian and Oihan Sancet, two days after Ernesto Valverde announced he would step down as coach at the end of the season.

Athletic controlled the first half, but Betis improved after the break and Pablo Fornals' free kick in the 75th minute set up a tense finish.

Alaves produced one of the comebacks of the season, recovering from 3-0 down away to Celta Vigo to win 4-3 and move further clear of the relegation zone.

Celta appeared to be cruising after two goals from Ferran Jutgla and one from Hugo Alvarez put the home side 3-0 ahead after 37 minutes. Toni Martinez pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time, and Angel Perez scored again five minutes into the second half to revive Alaves.

Martinez made it 3-3 in the 74th minute, and Abde Rebbach completed the comeback four minutes later.

--IANS

bc/

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