BAPS’ landmark biography of Pramukh Swami Maharaj sets Guinness World Record

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) A 13-volume biography of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, spanning 8,848 pages and 2,146,447 words, has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s longest biography by a single author.

Titled "Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj: Vistrut Jivan ane Karya", the biography has been authored by Sanskrit scholar Sadhu Adarshjivandas. It chronicles the 94-year life and legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016), the late spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The work documents Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s spiritual leadership, humility, devotion and selfless service, as well as his work serving and inspiring individuals and communities around the world. It was researched and written over 38 months, from July 2017 to August 2020.

Recognised as the world’s longest biography by a single author, the 13-volume scholarly work comes as a landmark contribution by the BAPS to documenting spiritual history and preserving Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s legacy.

The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to Mahant Swami Maharaj at OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday, during celebrations marking his 93rd birth anniversary. The presentation was witnessed by 11,000 people at the arena, with tens of thousands more watching via a live webcast around the world.

Carl Saville, Senior Adjudicator, who presented the certificate, said: “Today’s presentation for the Longest Biography by a Single Author has been a true pleasure, privilege and honour to deliver on behalf of Guinness World Records.

“Guinness World Records’ main objective as a brand is to document the incredible from around the world, to share unique and special achievements which, ultimately, no one else on earth has managed to achieve to date, so what a powerful relevance to this specific title which has been documented over a whole lifetime,” he added.

Author Sadhu Adarshjivandas said, “The subject of this biography is infinitely more important than the author. His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj lived a life defined by deep spirituality, profound humility and an unwavering commitment to global harmony, compassion and empathy. It was an honour and a privilege to chronicle his divine life and enduring legacy.”

More than an account of remarkable scale, the biography is an extensive historical record of a life dedicated to spirituality, service and the wellbeing of others. It preserves Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life and work for present and future generations. More than 310,000 copies of the volumes have already been sold.

This recognition follows another Guinness World Records title achievement by BAPS. In February 2026, 12,723 children gathered in Vadodara, India, for a simultaneous recital of Sanskrit verses from the Satsang Diksha, setting the record for the Largest Simultaneous Hindu Text Recital. More than 15,000 children had memorised all 315 Sanskrit verses as part of the wider initiative.

--IANS

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