Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor calls lead victory of Bihar's people, targets CM Choudhary

Patna, Aug 3 (IANS) Amid the ongoing counting for the Bankipur Assembly bye-election in Bihar, Jan Suraaj founder, Prashant Kishor, launched a sharp attack on the Samrat Choudhary government after establishing a decisive lead over BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

By the end of the 29th round, Kishor had secured 61,075 votes, while Neeraj Sinha had polled 42,111 votes, giving the Jan Suraaj candidate a lead of 18,964 votes.

RJD's Rekha Gupta remained in third position with 13,625 votes.

With counting scheduled across 31 rounds, the final result is still awaited.

Addressing the media amid the strong counting trends, Kishor said the election should not be viewed merely as a contest between individual candidates.

He described the emerging result as a message from the people of Bankipur to the BJP central leadership.

“This is not my victory, but the victory of the people of Bankipur. This election is not just about choosing an MLA; it is a message to the BJP central leadership, including PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to select a capable Chief Minister. Bihar needs leadership that ensures education, employment and development. Bihar does not want a Chief Minister having a criminal record,” he said.

Kishor thanked those who voted for him and said he would work to earn the confidence of those who did not support him.

Kishor also directly targeted Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, describing the vote as a rejection of the government's performance.

He argued that welfare measures such as distributing a few kilograms of foodgrains could not by themselves address Bihar's fundamental problems.

According to him, people want employment, quality education, healthcare and development.

He also raised the issue of law and order, arguing that Bihar needs honest and development-oriented governance.

Kishor extended his criticism to the Centre's development policies, arguing that the benefits of development and resources should be distributed equally among states.

He said Bihar should receive the same opportunities and facilities as other states like Gujarat and questioned what he described as an unequal distribution of development benefits.

Despite his substantial lead, Kishor appealed to Jan Suraaj supporters to remain calm until the final result is officially declared.

He also urged them to closely monitor the remaining counting process.

With 29 of the 31 rounds completed, Kishor's lead has reached 18,964 votes, putting him in a strong position to secure a major electoral victory.

If the trend holds through the remaining rounds, the Bankipur result could mark a significant breakthrough for Jan Suraaj and Prashant Kishor, who contested an Assembly election for the first time.

--IANS

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