Bangladesh's request for Sheikh Hasina's extradition being examined: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India on Wednesday acknowledged that it has received Dhaka's request on extradition of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also expressed India's commitment to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, stability and inclusion.

When asked during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi about Bangladesh's request for extradition of Sheikh Hasina, Jaiswal responded, "Yes, we have received the request and this request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders."

Bangladesh had written to India seeking extradition of Sheikh Hasina following the judgement of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain on Sunday revealed the fresh diplomatic communication with India. However, he did not elaborate further, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

On November 17, Bangladesh's ICT pronounced a death sentence for Sheikh Hasina after it found the former Prime Minister guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July 2024.

India had earlier made it clear that it has noted the verdict announced by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Hasina and remains committed to the best interests of the people of the neighbouring nation, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in the country.

"As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 17.

The ICT also convicted two of Hasina's top aides, sentencing former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years' imprisonment.

Following the controversial ICT verdict, Hasina alleged that the judgement announced against her came from a “rigged tribunal” set up and presided over by the unelected interim government led by Muhammad Yunus which lacks a democratic mandate. The former PM termed the ruling as biased and politically motivated.

In a statement, Sheikh Hasina stated, "In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s last elected Prime Minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force. Millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the chaotic, violent and socially-regressive administration of Dr Mohammad Yunus will not be fooled by this attempt to short-change them of their democratic rights."

"They can see that the trials conducted by the so-called International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) were never intended to achieve justice or provide any genuine insight into the events of July and August 2025. Rather, their purpose was to scapegoat the Awami League and to distract the world’s attention from the failings of Dr Yunus and his ministers," she added.

