New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has called for early identification of radicalisation, effective use of technology and intelligence platforms, and closer coordination between investigating and prosecuting agencies in the war against terror, an official said on Friday.

In his concluding address at the 6th Anti-Terror Conference of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mohan emphasised the need to translate the national counter-terrorism framework PRAHAAR into coordinated action at the State, district and police-station levels.

He urged States to strengthen their ATSs in line with the Model ATS Structure, enhance specialised training and forensic capabilities, and ensure that financial investigations are initiated alongside investigations into the principal terror offence, said an official statement.

The Home Secretary also called for a more proactive approach towards securing the return of fugitives operating from abroad through updated dossiers, INTERPOL mechanisms and the Extradition Portal, in coordination with MHA, MEA and other stakeholders.

The conference reaffirmed the importance of a coordinated, whole-of-government and whole-of-agencies approach in tackling the evolving threat of terrorism. It provided an important platform for sharing Operational experiences, identifying gaps in existing capabilities and developing actionable strategies to strengthen India's counter-terrorism preparedness in furtherance of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the year 2026, the NIA has so far registered 82 cases this year. Of the 29 cases in which judgments were pronounced, the Agency secured convictions in 27 (93% conviction rate), in which 123 accused were convicted, said the statement.

The convictions included death sentences to 10 and Life imprisonment to 14. In its efforts to build the capacity of state police units in investigation of terror cases, NIA trained 5,800 police personnel through 53 training programmes during this year.

The Agency has taken a major initiative in upgrading the ability to use technology and digital evidence by establishing Technical Support Units in each of its 21 state units.

For expeditious trials in courts, 25 Exclusive NIA courts have been established, with another 14 likely to be established shortly.

The Agency has also augmented its foreign investigation and extradition/ deportation capability by strengthening its Foreign Investigation Unit through the appointment of International Legal Experts, the statement said.

The main track of the conference featured deliberations on the nexus between organised crime and terrorism, radicalisation, cross-border terror financing, international cooperation, technology and whole-of-government initiatives.

Discussions covered the use of drones and digital platforms by terrorist and criminal networks, cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics, online radicalisation and lone-actor threats, financial channels including hawala and trade-based money laundering, and mechanisms for extradition, deportation and international evidence-sharing. Sessions also examined the use of artificial intelligence, big data analytics and digital forensics in counter-terrorism investigations, said the statement.

Track II, introduced during the previous conference and made a regular feature from this year, focused on "Prosecution of Terror Cases", said the statement.

The sessions brought together investigators, prosecutors and legal experts to deliberate on the application of new criminal laws, handling and admissibility of digital evidence, investigation procedures, trial strategy and case management.

Discussions also covered special provisions under the UAPA and BNSS, witness protection and the use of government platforms such as e-Sakshya, e-Prosecution and e-Forensics.

The deliberations underscored the need to ensure that professional investigations culminate in effective prosecution and timely convictions, the statement said.

--IANS

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