Bangladesh: Rights group decries ‘arbitrary’ arrest of 15 lawyers over Bangabandhu death anniversary gathering

Paris, Aug 17 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the Bangladeshi authorities over the arbitrary arrest of 15 lawyers, including five women associated with the Chattogram District Bar Association, under Bangladesh’s Anti-Terrorism Act following their participation in a private prayer and commemorative gathering marking the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The criticism came after Bangladesh police arrested 15 lawyers from a house in the Double Mooring area of Chattogram on Saturday night. Police said that the lawyers, who are activists and supporters of the Awami League, had gathered to observe the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Five women lawyers were reportedly granted bail by a court on Sunday afternoon, while the remaining 10 were denied bail and sent to jail.

Speaking to Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, Double Mooring Police Station OC Shaheen Alam said that acting on secret information, the police arrested 15 people and charged them under the Anti-Terrorism Act before producing them in the court.

Bangladesh observes August 15 as National Mourning Day, commemorating the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, widely regarded as the country’s ‘Father of the Nation’. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated on August 15, 1975, along with several members of his family.

Describing the use of "anti-terrorism" legislation in connection with a peaceful and private commemorative gathering as alarming, JMBF said, “ In the absence of any evidence linking the detained lawyers to violence or genuine terrorist activity, their detention raises serious concerns regarding arbitrary arrest, due process, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, political participation, and the potential misuse of counter-terrorism legislation.”

JMBF stressed that peaceful commemoration, prayer, expression of condolences, association, or political opinion cannot, in themselves, legitimately be equated with “terrorism”. It noted that the use of extraordinary criminal legislation against such peaceful conduct risks undermining fundamental freedoms, the independence of the legal profession, and the rule of law.

“The arrest of 15 lawyers in Chattogram is not an isolated incident; rather, it forms part of a broader pattern of alleged human rights violations and repression in Bangladesh targeting lawyers, journalists, human rights defenders, cultural activists, and leaders, activists, and supporters of opposition political parties. This disturbing pattern intensified during the former Interim Government led by Muhammad Yunus and, regrettably, appears to be continuing under the newly formed Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government,” said JMBF Founder President and human rights lawyer Shahanur Islam.

“Peaceful remembrance, prayer, expression of political opinion, or association with a political party must never, in themselves, be treated as terrorism. Using the Anti-Terrorism Act against peaceful activities undermines the rule of law, shrinks democratic and civic space, and creates an atmosphere of fear. The Government of Bangladesh must immediately end the politically motivated use of counter-terrorism and criminal laws against lawyers, journalists, human rights defenders, cultural activists, political opponents, and peaceful citizens,” he added.

JMBF called the United Nations, European Union, diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, international bar associations, lawyers’ organisations, and international human rights organisations to closely monitor the case and urge the Bangladeshi authorities to release the arrested lawyers, as well as safeguard the rights, liberty, dignity, and professional independence of all lawyers in the country.

--IANS

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