February 23, 2026 6:32 PM हिंदी

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The Manipuri film 'Boong', which recently bagged the BAFTA for Best Children and Family Film, is receiving praise from the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

On Monday, the CM took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note for the film. She wrote, “I am very happy to know that the Manipuri film 'Boong' has scripted history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category. My heartiest congratulations to the entire cast and crew of 'Boong'! You’ve made the whole nation proud”.

‘Boong’, is a coming-of-age film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi. It won the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in London. It became the first Indian film to win in this category, edging out international contenders such as ‘Zootropolis 2’, ‘Lilo & Stitch’, and ‘Arco’. The film is produced under Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others.

The film follows a young boy from Manipur who sets out to find his missing father as a deeply personal, emotional quest, situating the story against social and political tensions in the region. It premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, screened at multiple global festivals, and released in India in September 2025. At the BAFTAs, director Devi delivered an acceptance speech that included a plea for peace and representation for her homeland.

This comes after Manipur's current government, led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh of the BJP, was sworn in on February 4, 2026, following a period of President's Rule, with Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho (NPF) also taking office, aiming to restore stability and address community trust deficits.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​ (Photo IANS)

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar (Credit: X/Sunil Kumar)

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

KIWG 2026: Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in a throwback pic, asks 'shall do it again?'

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in throwback pics, asks 'shall do it again?'

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack (File image)

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24