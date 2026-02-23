February 23, 2026 6:34 PM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in throwback pics, asks 'shall do it again?'

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in a throwback pic, asks 'shall do it again?'

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda has something very important to ask his InstaFam.

The 'Kick' actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a string of throwback photos of himself in a clean-shaven look. In his latest post, Randeep confessed that he is thinking about going clean-shaven once again. He further asked the netizens what they thought about it.

"Thinking of going clean shaven again…. What do you guys think? #Throwback #CleanShavenOrNot," he wrote the caption.

While some were on board with the idea and wrote, "Yes" in the comment section, others had a different point of view.

One of the Insta users commented, "Please no, you look more handsome in a mustache and beard."

Meanwhile, others had some interesting advice for the 'Highway' actor.

"Change the look before the baby comes out else the baby will not recognise u pre & post shaving," the third comment read.

In another update, Randeep was seen taking blessings at the Mahalaxmi Temple, also known as the Ambabai Temple, ahead of welcoming his first child with his better half Lin Laishram.

On the work front, Randeep is currently busy with the final leg of his upcoming drama "Eetha", co-starring Shraddha.

A source close to the actor revealed, “This phase has been incredibly transformative for Randeep. He’s finishing an important film, and at the same time, preparing to become a father, something he’s deeply emotional and excited about. Visiting the Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Temple was very integral and spiritual”.

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, "Eetha" is based on the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha/Lavni dancers.

The film intends to share a powerful journey rooted in culture.

Over and above this, Randeep has also been roped in for the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.”

The 'Sarbjit' actor has procured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.

