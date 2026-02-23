Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack

Islamabad, Feb 23 (IANS) At least three Federal Constabulary (FC) men were killed when an ambulance carrying injured personnel came under attack in the Badrakhail area of Karak in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported citing regional police authorities.

The personnel were injured in a quadcopter attack on an FC post in the Dargah Shaheedan area this morning and were being transported to a hospital for treatment when the attack took place, the District Police Officer (DPO) told Pakistan's leading Geo News network.

The report mentioned that at least five FC men were injured in the quadcopter attack, while two rescue personnel were also wounded in the ambulance attack.

"Following the attack, police launched a search and clearance operation in the area to apprehend the assailants. Investigations into the incident are under way," Geo News reported.

On Sunday, Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence accused the Pakistani military regime of carrying out deadly airstrikes in various residential areas of the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, resulting in the death of several civilians.

“Pakistan’s military regime had once again conducted airstrikes in several civilian areas of Nangarhar and Paktika provinces -- including a religious school and several residential houses -- resulting in dozens of innocent civilians, among them women and children, being killed and injured,” Pajhwok news reported quoting an official statement in which the Afghan defence ministry called the attacks a clear violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a crime.

Islamabad has repeatedly bombed Afghan territories, claiming to aim at terror groups allegedly behind attacks in Pakistan. The result has been the Taliban retaliation, leading to intense firefights at the borders, and the subsequent closure for about four months.

A strong public opinion is building up in Afghanistan against Islamabad’s hegemonic tendencies. “Several experts say that the Pakistani military’s attacks on Afghanistan and the targetting of civilians constitute a war crime,” Kabul’s Tolo News reported on Monday.

“By targetting civilians in Nangarhar and Paktika, Pakistan’s military regime has once again violated Afghanistan’s national sovereignty,” it asserted.

India has condemned the latest strikes and expressed concern over the reported loss of civilian lives during the holy month of Ramadan.

'India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Sunday.

"It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures. India reiterates its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," he added.

