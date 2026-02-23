February 23, 2026 6:32 PM हिंदी

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Jindal Polo Spring Season gains momentum with the highly awaited Jindal Polo Estate Cup (4 Goals), set for February 24 to March 1, 2026, at the scenic Jindal Polo Estate in Noida. This event will feature emerging Indian polo talent alongside seasoned players, offering a week of exciting, competitive matches.

The tournament, with seven teams participating in pool stages and knockout rounds, will feature a captivating mix of emerging talent and well-known players, underscoring the growing depth of polo in the country.

The competition features teams from Dynamos, Youngsters, Mayfair Polo, Trojans, Jindal Panther, Team X, and Mallet Masters, all competing in the 4-goal handicap format.

Adding more excitement, Naveen Jindal will personally join the action for Jindal Panther, highlighting his ongoing dedication to promoting and engaging in the sport.

The tournament includes several notable players whose experience and skill are likely to influence key matches. Among these are Simran Shergill (+4) and Shamsheer Ali (+4), the top-ranked players in the event, as well as standout +3 players like Siddhant Sharma (+3), Hurr Ali (+3), and Naveen Singh (+3), all of whom contribute tactical acumen and match-winning potential to their teams.

The presence of these top-ranked players, together with emerging talent across teams, guarantees a lively balance between strategy, speed, and attacking polo.

The teams are split into two pools: Pool A, with Dynamos, Youngsters, Mayfair Polo, and Trojans; and Pool B, with Jindal Panther, Team X, and Mallet Masters. Matches will be played to determine a winner, with each victory earning 2 points. If points are tied, rankings will be decided by the “who beat whom” rule, with penalty shoot-outs used if necessary, making every chukker meaningful.

The tournament kicks off with league fixtures starting on 24 February, followed by a series of intense matches on 25 and 26 February, then a rest day on 27 February. The competition continues with cross-semi-finals on 28 February, concluding with the subsidiary Final and the grand Final on 1 March 2026.

The Estate Cup remains a central event of the Jindal Polo Spring Season, offering a vital competitive stage for players of all handicap levels and fostering polo culture in North India. With expert officiating and a well-organised format that emphasises consistency and skill, spectators can look forward to exciting finishes and strategic showdowns throughout the week.

Located in the scenic Jindal Polo Estate, the tournament promises an exciting celebration of sport, horsemanship, and competitive spirit, adding another lively chapter to India’s spring polo season.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​ (Photo IANS)

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar (Credit: X/Sunil Kumar)

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

KIWG 2026: Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in a throwback pic, asks 'shall do it again?'

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in throwback pics, asks 'shall do it again?'

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack (File image)

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24