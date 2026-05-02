May 02, 2026 10:05 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Nomination rejection of pro-Awami League lawyers draws global criticism

Bangladesh: Nomination rejection of pro-Awami League lawyers draws global criticism (File Image)

Brussels, May 2 (IANS) Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) rejection of the nomination papers of 42 lawyers out of 90 candidates for its May 13-14 elections, citing alleged links to the Awami League, has sparked international outrage and drawn criticism from the global community.

Additionally, the recent pattern of alleged discrimination against legal professionals and the cancellation of candidacies of pro-Awami League lawyers in bar association polls across several districts in the country solely on the basis of political ideology has further raised serious concerns over the fairness of the electoral process.

In a letter addressed to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, on April 30, the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE) President Roman Zavrsek raised alarm over the reported incidents involving cancellation and obstructions of lawyers’ nominations and participation in several district bar elections across Bangladesh.

The CCBE represents the Bars and Law Societies of 46 countries and, through them, more than 1 million European lawyers.

Citing the information received from Paris-based human rights organisation Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF), the CCBE President Zavrsek said that between February and April 2026, numerous pro-Awami League lawyers and independent candidates were “obstructed from participating, prevented from submitting nomination papers, and, in some cases, even subjected to physical harassment in several district bar and Supreme Court Bar Association elections in Bangladesh”.

“In certain cases, nomination papers were officially rejected on the grounds of being ‘collaborators of fascists.’ Additionally, it was reported that the police intervened, pressuring some candidates to withdraw or denying participation by labelling them as associates of the previous government," he added.

The CCBE drew attention to the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, particularly the provisions ensuring the functioning and security of lawyers as well as their freedom of expression and association.

It also highlighted the newly adopted Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer, while calling for its signature and rapid ratification by Bangladesh once open for accession.

The CCBE urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure that bar association elections are conducted in a manner that guarantees the equal participation of all lawyers, without discrimination.

It also called for a thorough investigation into “electoral irregularities, obstruction, and harassment or violence” in all concerned bar associations across the country.

The CCBE further emphasised that “all lawyers should be able to carry out their professional duties without fear of reprisal, hindrance, intimidation or harassment, in order to preserve the independence and integrity of the administration of justice and the rule of law.”

--IANS

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