Bangladesh: Jamaat’s moral standards questioned amid controversy over its lawmaker

Dhaka, Aug 1 (IANS) The recent expulsion of Gazi Nazrul Islam, a lawmaker of Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party, over accusations of “moral turpitude”, followed by allegations that he assaulted members of his own staff, has put the radical Islamist outfit under intense scrutiny. Jamaat attempted to salvage its image by cutting ties with the lawmaker, but only after facing widespread public criticism and media attention, a report has stated.

“Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has long presented itself as the moral alternative to the country's traditional political parties. It has built its political identity on the promise that faith-based politics would produce cleaner governance, stronger accountability and higher ethical standards than the patronage-driven politics that has defined Bangladesh for decades. That claim is now facing its first real test,” according to a report published in leading Bangladeshi newspaper, Daily Sun.

Emphasising that power does not create character but merely reveals it, the report said the party leadership's attitude towards women has been particularly disturbing.

“Top leaders of Jamaat have publicly stated that a woman cannot lead the party because, in their interpretation of Islam, such leadership is impermissible. The party also fielded no women candidates in directly elected parliamentary constituencies. Those positions alone send a powerful message about how Jamaat views women's place in political leadership,” it detailed.

The report noted that the controversy intensified after several senior Jamaat leaders were quoted in the media advocating shorter working hours for women after maternity leave and financial incentives for mothers to remain at home.

“They subsequently denied making those remarks, saying their comments had been misrepresented. Regardless of that dispute, the broader pattern is unmistakable. Senior Jamaat leaders have consistently articulated a vision of society in which women's primary role is defined by traditional domestic responsibilities rather than equal participation in public life,” it mentioned.

Such a vision of society articulated by Jamaat leaders, the report said, is profoundly disconnected from modern Bangladesh and the aspirations of women and the youth.

“Women are not peripheral to Bangladesh's economy -- they are among its principal architects. From the garment sector that transformed the country's export economy to banking, healthcare, education, agriculture, entrepreneurship and the civil service, women drive economic growth every single day. Restricting their opportunities is not a defence of family values; it risks undermining one of Bangladesh's greatest development successes,” it highlighted.

The report noted that if Jamaat genuinely seeks to set itself apart from the ethical decay it has long attributed to other political parties, it must uphold higher standards rather than merely expelling members once scandals emerge.

“It must confront the deeper contradictions within its own politics - between preaching morality while failing to prevent misconduct, and between invoking justice while denying women an equal place in leadership,” Daily Sun mentioned.

--IANS

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