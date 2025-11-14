Bangladesh: Jamaat, allies slam Yunus govt for election bias

Dhaka, Nov 14 (IANS) In a growing political conflict ahead of next year’s elections in Bangladesh, radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday alleged that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is "no longer neutral" and is trying to place one political party in power through a manipulated electoral process, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka, alongside the eight-party alliance, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher raised doubts over the impartiality of the upcoming referendum and the February 2026 election, while claiming that Yunus' recent address to the nation indicated that the interim government was being directed to serve the interests of a particular party.

In his address to the people of Bangladesh on Thursday, Yunus said: "The referendum will take place in the first half of February, simultaneously with the general election. This will not in any way hinder the goals of reform; rather, it will make the election more festive and cost-effective."

The eight Islamist parties, including Jamaat, condemned the announcement and reiterated their demand to hold a referendum before the election.

"Fallen into the trap of one party, knowingly or unknowingly, rendering the reform process nearly meaningless," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Business Standard, quoted Jamaat leader Taher as saying, without mentioning any specific party.

He added that the Yunus administration had previously displayed "weakness and loyalty" towards the same party, beginning from the announcement of the election date from London and the release of the election roadmap without consulting other parties.

"This proves the government is no longer neutral," Taher asserted.

The Jamaat leader accused three advisors to the interim government of working for a specific party.

"I want to make it very clear that today, three advisors are misleading the chief advisor in various ways and they are working for a party by giving wrong information and explaining it in various ways, and are making a clever attempt to lead the government in a direction where a fair election cannot be held," Taher said.

"Their names will be sent to the chief advisor. Even after that, if no decision is taken regarding those who are working as the main masterminds behind the conspiracy, we will consider publishing those names,” he added.

Amid the escalating political conflict, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) proposes holding the referendum alongside the national elections in February 2026, while Jamaat and other Islamist parties are hell-bent on holding it before the polls.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, remain at loggerheads over reform proposals.

--IANS

scor/vd