Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval is currently soaking in the rustic charm of Punjab and was seen spending some good time in the fields, while also attending a literary festival in Chandigarh.

Sharing glimpses from her visit, Deepti captioned one of her posts, “In the fields of Punjab . . .” The actress in the pictures shared, seems to be enjoying a quiet and scenic getaway amid her professional commitments.

The actress recently was in Chandigarh to attend a literary festival, where she participated in a book session.

In the first picture shared on her social media, Deepti is seen standing in thr fields, amidst blooming crops and is seen surrounded by rows of trees. Dressed in a long, earthy-toned coat paired with a scarf and sunglasses, the veteran actress looks stylish and chic.

In another post shared by Deepti features a photograph with singer Sunaini Guleri and wrote, “With singer Sunaini Guleri in Chandigarh during my book session.”

Known for her meaningful cinema and literary pursuits, Deepti Naval has been a part of the Bollywood industry for almost four decades.

The actress despite being a popular nsnd sbd face in the industry, believes in living a grounded and simple life. A few months ago, Deepti had treated netizens with her selfie picture and revealed that she was riding in an auto rickshaw.

Sharing the simplicity of the ride, Deepti mentioned that she was headed to a plush luxury hotel in Mumbai for lunch. She wrote, “No car, no driver, sitting in an auto going to the Marriott for lunch!

–IANS

rd/