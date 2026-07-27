Bangladesh ICT receives complaints against former Presidents Shahabuddin, Hamid

Dhaka, July 27 (IANS) The Office of the Chief Prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has received complaints against the country’s former President Mohammed Shahabuddin just two days after he resigned from office, local media reported.

The two organisations-- Bangladesh Azadi Party and the Rashtra Sanglap Forum submitted separate complaints on Sunday, while the Azadi Party filed an additional complaint against another former Bangladesh President, M Abdul Hamid.

Addressing the journalists following the submissions, Hasinur Rahman, Convener of the Azadi Party, said that the two former presidents had remained silent during the alleged crimes linked to the 2024 protests, claiming their silence amounted to tacit approval of those acts, Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported.

In its complaint, the Rashtra Sanglap Forum named Shahabuddin, describing him as a “close associate” of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and calling for a probe into his alleged role in the violence linked to the 2024 protests.

Confirming the development to Bangladesh’s newspaper The Daily Star, ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said his office had received two complaints -- with one from the Bangladesh Azad Party and the other from the Rastrosonglap Forum.

"We have received two complaints and are about to send them to the Investigation Agency," he added.

This latest move comes amid the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government's growing crackdown on leaders associated with the Awami League.

Last week, Shahabuddin stepped down from office with the Speaker of the national Parliament formally accepting his resignation letter, the local media reported.

Shahabuddin, who assumed office in April 2023, was the only top constitutional office holder to hold the post since the July 2024 demonstrations. Although his tenure was due to end in April 2028, he resigned almost two years before its conclusion.

Speaking to 'The Daily Star', Shahabuddin cited health reasons for his resignation.

“I am suffering from various health complications. I have nothing more to add at this moment,” he said.

His resignation came amid reports that Shahabuddin held a telephonic conversation with the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while he was in London for medical treatment in May this year, Daily Star reported, citing sources.

The report said that intelligence agencies subsequently learned about the conversation, following which the President was asked to step down.

However, a senior BNP leader claimed that the reported phone conversation was not the sole reason behind the anticipated resignation, terming the matter as "more complex".

Following the ouster of the Hasina-led Awami League government during the July 2024 protests, Shahabuddin's continuation as President became the focus of sustained political debate in the country.

--IANS

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