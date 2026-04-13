Bangladesh faces growing concerns over violence against women

Dhaka, April 13 (IANS) Bangladesh has witnessed rising violence against women and children with little sign of improvement despite the presence of stringent legislation such as the 'Women and Children Repression Prevention Ordinance', the Awami League highlighted on Monday citing various critics.

According to the party, critics noted that a total of 776 rape cases were reported in the 13 months leading up to February 2026, raising serious concerns about public safety.

The figures, it said, come despite repeated assurance from successive governments pledging to ensure the security of women and girls.

The critics accused both the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government of failing to address the issue effectively.

“Observers argue that many advisors in the Yunus-led administration had backgrounds in non-governmental organisations and were previously active in advocacy efforts — organising protests, human chains, and roundtable discussions — to push for stronger protections for women. However, once in power, their efforts fell short, with laws introduced but enforcement mechanisms weakened or left ineffective,” the Awami League stated.

“Concerns have also been raised about the state of 'one-stop crisis' centres, which had previously played a key role during the tenure of the Awami League government. These centres are now reportedly struggling to function effectively,” it added.

According to the Awami League, law enforcement has come under scrutiny, with critics highlighting a lack of accountability following attacks on police during the July 2024 demonstrations, alleging that the Yunus administration failed to pursue justice and that the current government has taken limited steps to restore police morale or strengthen enforcement.

The party cited claims that individuals linked to the BNP government secured influential positions within the police and judiciary even before the February 12 national elections but have not demonstrated effectiveness in upholding the rule of law.

In some areas across Bangladesh, the Awami League said the cases of violence against women are being handled through informal village arbitration systems, rather than formal judicial processes — raising concerns about accountability and justice.

“Analysts say the contrast between tough legal provisions and the reported number of cases highlights a significant gap between legislation and its implementation. They warn that such gaps may have contributed to preventable tragedies, including cases involving a teenage girl in Narsingdi and a seven-year-old child in Sitakunda,” the Awami League said, highlighting the escalating violence against women and children.

The situation, critics argue, “underscores broader questions about governance, accountability, and the political will” needed to address violence against women and children across Bangladesh.

--IANS

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