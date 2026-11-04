November 04, 2026 9:45 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh dengue outbreak claims six more lives, 2026 death toll rises to 445

Bangladesh dengue outbreak claims six more lives, 2026 death toll rises to 445 (File Image)

Dhaka, Nov 4 (IANS) As many as six people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till 8 am (local time) on Wednesday, taking the country's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in 2026 to 445, local media reported on Wednesday.

During the same period, a total of 1,866 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Four deaths from dengue were reported in Dhaka while two were reported from Khulna, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

As many as 142,775 dengue patients have been hospitalised in Bangladesh since January 1. Among them, 136,394 have recovered from dengue in Bangladesh. A total of 5,936 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Bangladesh.

In September, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku warned that the dengue situation could worsen further in the coming months and urged people to stay alert, UNB reported.

During a meeting with lawmakers and administration on the overall law and order situation and development activities in Dhaka, Tuku said, "The risk of dengue may increase further in the coming months, so everyone needs to become aware from now."

Tuku stressed that representatives, the administration and local residents must work together to combat dengue through cleanliness drives, destruction of mosquito breeding grounds and increased awareness among public.

Meanwhile, health experts attributed the rising dengue deaths to delayed hospitalisation, inappropriate treatment, and the heightened vulnerability of high-risk groups, with many patients seeking testing and medical care only after their condition turns critical, Bangladesh's 'Daily Star' reported.

Dhaka's Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Associate Professor H.M. Nazmul Ahsan said that the recent spike in dengue deaths is largely a consequence of the rapid increase in infections nationwide.

According to Ahsan, three broad sets of factors are behind the fatalities: viral factors, patient-related vulnerabilities, and treatment-related complications.

Public health expert Mushtuq Husain called for strengthening dengue care through a three-tier system of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare.

--IANS

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