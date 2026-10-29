Bangladesh: Child sexual abuse cases at six madrasas in 16 days spark outrage

Dhaka, Oct 29 (IANS) As violence against children continues to mount across Bangladesh, allegations of rape, attempted rape and sexual abuse at six madrasas in just 16 days have triggered widespread public outrage.

The cases have sparked protests, assaults on accused teachers, vandalism and arson, a report has stated.

The incidents, reported between October 8 and 23 across several regions in Bangladesh, including Gazipur, Savar in Dhaka, Kushtia and Pabna, involved children as young as seven, including both boys and girls. Several victims were allegedly threatened to prevent them from speaking out.

Rights groups have expressed serious concerns over the safety of madrasa students, stressing that public protests alone are insufficient to protect children. They called for coordinated monitoring mechanisms and the establishment of anti-sexual harassment committees at every institution, according to a report in Bangladesh’s newspaper The Daily Star.

Highlighting the disturbing incidents, the report said, “ In Gazipur’s Gacha, teacher Md Oliullah Islam, 23, allegedly raped an eight-year-old residential student at Darul Hedayah Qawmi Madrasa on three consecutive nights (October 10, 11 and 12) and threatened him into silence. The boy told his mother on October 13, prompting her to file a case. Police arrested Oliullah and governing body member Mohammad Mizan, 38, on October 22. Both were sent to jail the next day, while another accused, Md Abdul Quddus Sheikh, 45, remains at large.”

“In Tongi, Moslem Ahmed, 30, teacher of Qariul Quran International Madrasa, allegedly sexually abused a seven-year-old Class-I girl on October 19, her family said. Threatened with a beating if she spoke out, the girl stayed away from classes for three days before telling her parents,” it added.

In another incident cited in the report, Abdul Bari, 50, the owner and headteacher of a madrasa in Savar, allegedly raped a 13-year-old residential student on October 21 and warned her against speaking out, threatening to kill her.

Commenting on the alleged abuse cases at madrasas, Bangladesh’s Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad described the incidents as “extremely distressing and shameful” and pledged to take preventive measures.

Dhaka-based human rights organisation Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) called for stronger child protection measures in madrasas, impartial probes, legal action against perpetrators, and functional Sexual Harassment Prevention Committees in all educational institutions.

It warned that the actual number of cases could be higher, as children often refrain from reporting abuse due to fear, stigma and pressure.

“No child should fear the people responsible for their care and education. When a child reports abuse, we must listen, take immediate action and ensure their safety,” The Daily Star quoted MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam as saying. She urged parents to speak out and reassured them that the children would receive support.

--IANS

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