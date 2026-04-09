Bangladesh: Awami League condemns parliamentary bill banning party as ‘disgraceful act’

Dhaka, April 9 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League has strongly denounced a parliamentary bill that effectively bans the party, terming the move a “disgraceful act” and a direct attack on democratic norms.

The remarks came after the parliament passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2026 on Wednesday without altering the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 issued by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Under the ordinance, the interim government amended the anti-terrorism law to bar all activities of the Awami League until the trial of the party and its leaders at the International Crimes Tribunal is completed.

Criticising the bill, the Awami League said, “The National Parliament of Bangladesh has been disgraced." A shameful chapter has been written in history. Through a so-called election, a parliament was formed which, disregarding democratic culture and values, has passed a bill banning the historic political party that led Bangladesh in the Liberation War—the Bangladesh Awami League.”

“The National Parliament is a sacred institution. It represents the spirit of democratic culture in the country. Yet, it has been used in this manner to establish the dominance of anti-independence and anti-state forces. Such a decision is not merely targeted at a single political party; rather, it is a direct attack on democratic practices, a fair political system, and the fundamental rights of the people,” it added.

Expressing concern, the party said that the attempt to ban a political institution built through history, tradition, and struggle undermined the very spirit of democracy and pushes the country towards a “one-party or authoritarian path”.

It added that the move constitutes “hostility toward history itself," which the people of Bangladesh would never accept.

The party emphasised that “repression, bans, or the misuse of law” can never bring lasting solutions; rather, they create “instability and division in society and hinder democratic culture.”

The Awami League called upon all pro-democracy citizens, political parties, civil society, professional organisations, and the youth of Bangladesh to unite in the “struggle for democratic rights, freedom of expression, and the rule of law".

“The victory of the people and democracy is inevitable. Inspired by history and strengthened in our beliefs, we will continue our movement and struggle,” the party concluded.

--IANS

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