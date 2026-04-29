April 29, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Sikkim: 17 footballers call match with PM Modi an unforgettable experience (Lead)

Sikkim: 17 footballers call match with PM Modi an unforgettable experience

Gangtok, April 29 (IANS) A group of 17 young footballers from across Sikkim on Wednesday described their interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “unforgettable” experience after getting an opportunity to play football with him at Lok Bhawan in Gangtok.

The players, who represented different parts of the Himalayan state, including Namchi and several other regions, said the occasion was a rare and proud moment for all of them.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Prekila Tamang said meeting the Prime Minister felt less like a formal interaction and more like spending time with a close friend. “It never felt like we were meeting the Prime Minister. It felt like we were playing and talking with someone very warm and friendly,” she said.

She added that the interaction went beyond football, as the Prime Minister also spoke to them about health, fitness, discipline and the importance of sports in shaping young lives. “We had an open conversation. He encouraged us to stay fit, work hard and continue pursuing sports seriously,” Tamang said.

The footballers thanked the state government, officials and the sports department for arranging the memorable interaction during the Prime Minister’s visit to Sikkim.

Calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the young players said the experience would remain one of the proudest moments of their sporting journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a cheerful glimpse from his visit to Gangtok, saying there was “nothing like playing some football” with young friends in the hill capital on a lovely morning. In a post on X, PM Modi uploaded moments from an informal football session with local children and youths, reflecting a lighter side of his visit to Sikkim.

The Prime Minister appeared relaxed and energetic as he joined the youngsters on the field, drawing warm reactions online. “Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! ⚽️” he wrote in the post, highlighting the importance of sports and youth engagement.

--IANS

tdr/uk

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