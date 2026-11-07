Prabhu Deva's 'Bang Bang' producer Kannan Ravi hits back at detractors; trashes rumours of being a benami for politicians

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) One of Tamil film industry's top producers Kannan Ravi, who is now producing director Sam Rodrigues's eagerly awaited action comedy 'Bang Bang', featuring actors Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu in the lead, on Saturday trashed rumours floated by his detractors including one which claimed that he was a benami for politicians.

The ace producer, who hit back hard at his detractors at an event organised by the unit of 'Bang Bang', said that he was willing to present Rs one crore as reward to anyone who could show that he had been a benami for any politician for even one lakh.

"I have no fear of anyone. When does one fear? When one does something illegal, one tends to fear. I have no fear," he said.

Explaining how he had worked his way up to the top, the producer said, "I lost my dad when I was seven. I was born rich but lost all my fortune. To rise back, I went to a foreign land. I had modest beginnings, starting from being an office boy. From that point to now growing to owning 15 companies, without having a single partner, I have emerged victorious," the producer, who is based out of Dubai, said.

The wealthy businessman and producer then said, "I am making an open statement. If anyone can show that I have been a benami for any politician for even one lakh, I will give them a crore as reward. If you have the courage, come (and show proof), I am ready. (You are) always welcome."

Kannan Ravi then went on to explain why he chose to conduct his son's wedding in India when he could have held it in any country of his choice.

"Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested to NRIs, I arranged for my son's wedding to take place in India. It is a good thing because the money I spend will go to Indians instead of it going to foreigners. It was for this reason that I held my son's wedding here in India. If I had chosen, I could have conducted the wedding in an even grander fashion in Dubai. Instead I held my son's wedding here. I am well settled. I can choose to settle down in any country I want. But India is my motherland. I have advised my children also that no matter how much they earn, they should never get another country's passport and that they must always be an Indian and a Tamilian," he explained.

The producer also responded to criticism that he was seen dancing at his son's wedding. He said, "They say I was seen dancing in the wedding. If I don't dance in my son's wedding, where will I go and dance? Should I go to someone's death and dance? Do these people even know how India's taxation system is structured? Tax, RAW, ED -- all these departments are the best in the world. I have followed all instructions and have brought my money here in an open and transparent manner. Therefore, I have no fear of anyone."

Kannan Ravi made an appeal on behalf of NRIs, asking people to treat them with the respect that was due to them. "About 25 per cent of the country's investments come from them. What rights have you given them? You want foreign investments. You want NRIs to come but when they come, why do you insult them? Welcome them. Why do you want to beat them back?," he asked.

The producer said,"I have white money and I have paid my taxes. If you come and see my office desk, you will find only a law book. I am very clear in what I must not do and what I must do. I am reiterating this fact. All the money I have was earned in a proper, straightforward way."

--IANS

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