Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a heartwarming glimpse of her family time. She posted an adorable video of her daughter, Malti Marie, chanting the Gayatri Mantra during their family trip.

In the video, Malti could be heard singing the sacred mantra, making for a sweet moment that caught attention. In the video, little Malti could be seen sitting on her mother's lap in front of a home temple, as she sweetly recited the sacred mantra, beginning with “Om Bhur Bhuvaḥ Svaḥ.” The clip ended with the actress saying it’s beautiful.

Priyanka captured the adorable moment, giving fans a glimpse of a special family moment.

The ‘Dostana’ actress also shared other glimpses from the family getaway. One of the pictures showed Priyanka posing with Malti, while another captured the mother-daughter duo enjoying their time at the beach. Malti was also seen drawing on the beach, making sand art during the outing. Another photograph featured Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, relaxing by the beach.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Lately... In the thick of it.. but in a dream location #Bluefly Sound on.”

Priyanka, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, often makes efforts to keep her daughter connected to her Indian roots and traditions. From celebrating Indian festivals such as Diwali to introducing her to traditional prayers like the Gayatri Mantra, the actress has shared several glimpses of how she embraces Indian culture with her daughter while living abroad.

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, Priyanka had shared a series of family pictures featuring her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Sharing the photographs, she captioned them, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”

She recently shared a video talking about her love for Indian food while living away from home. The ‘Quantico’ star said she often craved the taste of home while living outside India.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently announced her upcoming film alongside Hollywood actor Russell Crowe. According to the synopsis shared by the actress, the story is set in the Congo, where a grieving United Nations translator becomes part of a covert mission to recover a mysterious aircraft that has crashed in the region.

Apart from this, Priyanka will also feature in filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's 'Varanasi.' The film stars Mahesh Babu in a dual role, alongside Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

--IANS

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