Baloch group claims attack on Pakistani military camp, highway blockade

Quetta, April 17 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistani military camp in Jhao area and blocking of a key highway in Kharan area of Balochistan province, local media reported on Friday citing a statement issued by the group.

BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch stated that group's fighters conducted an attack on a military camp in Kohadu area of Jhao on April 12, which killed or injured several personnel, The Balochistan Post reported.

He said the attack started with a sniper attack on a military personnel guarding the camp followed by what he said was a coordinated attack using rocket launchers and automatic weapons.

"As a result of the operation, the camp sustained severe damage, and several military personnel were killed or injured," the group's spokesperson stated.

In a separate operation on April 14, the BLF said its fighters blocked Nourozabad Road in the Sarawan area of Kharan and held control of the highway for several hours, carrying out search operation in vehicles.

The BLF warned transporters against cooperating with Pakistani forces, stating that those providing logistical or personnel support would be "directly targetted."

In the statement, the BLF said, "Anyone assisting the enemy in logistics or personnel movement will be directly targetted."

The group pledged to continue carrying out armed attacks against Pakistani forces and their "facilitators" until achieving what it termed as "complete independence of Balochistan."

In March, the BLF claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks targetting telecommunications infrastructure and a Frontier Corps (FC) post across Balochistan, reportedly causing casualties among security personnel and significant material damage.

In a media statement, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group’s fighters carried out an operation on March 26 in the Bhawani area of Hub Chowki, where they set fire and destroyed machinery at a mobile tower site, alleging it was being used for surveillance.

According to the spokesperson, in a separate incident on March 22, BLF fighters launched rocket fire at an FC post in the Charfanok area of Shehrak in the Kech district, causing casualties and losses to infrastructure, The Balochistan Post reported. He further said that in the same incident, machinery at a nearby Ufone telecommunications tower was also set on fire, leaving it inoperable.

--IANS

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