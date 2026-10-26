Baloch activists meet European lawmakers in the Netherlands, seek revocation of Pakistan's GSP+ status

The Hague, Oct 26 (IANS) A delegation of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) met members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in The Hague, intensifying its campaign for the revocation of Pakistan's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade status ahead of the European Union's (EU) review expected in January 2027.

According to BNM, the meetings took place on October 23 during the launch event of the Union of European Federalists (UEF) Netherlands at Europa Experience in The Hague under the theme 'Global Challenges We're Facing Together'.

During the event, the BNM delegation met with MEPs Anna Strolenberg and Raquel Garcia Hermida-van der Walle, as well as Esther Lainez, President of the Young European Federalists (JEF) Netherlands.

The delegation briefed European representatives on the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan, the Baloch national struggle for freedom and self-determination, and Pakistan's failure to uphold its international human rights commitments.

"The central focus of the meetings was Pakistan's GSP+ status. The delegation called on European representatives to support the revocation of Pakistan's preferential trade privileges, arguing that a country involved in widespread enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, collective punishment and other serious human rights violations should not continue receiving trade benefits without proper accountability," the BNM stated.

The delegation also handed over a detailed dossier documenting human rights abuses in Balochistan and Pakistan's non-compliance with the international conventions linked to the EU's GSP+ scheme.

With the EU's review of Pakistan's GSP+ status due in January 2027, the BNM has described the coming months as a crucial phase in its diplomatic campaign.

The group expressed hope that the EU will carefully examine its proposals, evidence and submissions while evaluating Pakistan's compliance with the conditions of the scheme.

The BNM stressed that the EU must ensure that its trade policies remain consistent with its commitment to human rights. It further emphasised that preferential trade arrangements should not become a shield against accountability for serious human rights violations.

The group vowed to continue its diplomatic engagement with European institutions and policymakers, pressing for the revocation of Pakistan's GSP+ status and ensuring that the human rights situation in Balochistan remains part of the EU's discussions on trade and accountability.

--IANS

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