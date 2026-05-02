May 02, 2026 10:05 PM हिंदी

Baloch activist alleges systematic campaign by Pakistani authorities to weaken human rights group

Baloch activist alleges systematic campaign by Pakistani authorities to weaken human rights group

Quetta, May 2 (IANS) Sammi Deen Baloch, a member of the human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), on Saturday alleged that Pakistani authorities are running a systematic campaign aimed at weakening the organisation by building a narrative against it.

She stressed that BYC is spearheading an organised resistance against the ongoing state oppression, which the authorities seek to suppress while continuing their actions without accountability.

According to Sammi, various methods are being used to weaken BYC, including forcing people to hold press conferences against the organisation. She highlighted that those being targeted often include families of the missing, as well as supporters and sympathisers with no direct connection to the BYC.

Emphasising that BYC is not a small group but a national movement representing the voice of the Baloch people, she said that “this is why its leadership is currently imprisoned and facing hardships.”

The Baloch activist added that “people are being pressured and blackmailed into making statements to support the state narrative”, warning that “if such pressure is accepted, it will continue in the future.”

In her concluding remarks, Sammi stated that “speaking against BYC under pressure is not a solution” and called on people “to resist such tactics”. She further urged to recognise BYC as a national movement, while standing firm against attempts to weaken it.

On Friday, addressing the people of Balochistan, Sabiha Baloch, the central leader of BYC, called on the people to recognise the scale of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the province aimed at erasing their identity.

She emphasised that such actions are intended to displace Baloch people from their own land, adding that the root cause behind the oppression by Pakistani authorities is “the very identity inherited from their ancestors, which makes them rightful heirs of the land".

She urged the people not to forget the cases of the Baloch women who have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces, including Mahjabeen, a polio patient missing for nearly a year; Nasreen, a young child; Haseena; Khadija; and Hair-un-Nisa – "all taken without any crime proven against them".

Sabiha warned that “silence and inaction will remain a lasting stain on their history" and called on the people of Balochistan to raise their voices, step forward, write, and resist, emphasising that “this is the time to act and not remain silent.”

--IANS

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