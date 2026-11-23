Kathmandu, Nov 23 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India after returning home following his two-day State Visit to the neighbouring nation.

“Thank you Your excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jyu and the People of India,” Shah stated on X.

This was Shah's first visit to India and the first bilateral visit since assuming office as Nepal's PM in March this year. Shah's visit to India lasted little over 24 hours, during which he held discussions with PM Modi and also called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr Balendra Shah paid a courtesy call on the President of India, H. E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi this afternoon. On the occasion, they exchanged views on further strengthening the cordial and friendly relations between Nepal and India," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) posted on X.

Shah held a meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, with discussions focussed on giving further momentum to bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, development partnership, connectivity, border management, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, Shah expressed gratitude to PM Modi for India’s humanitarian and technical support in the aftermath of the flash floods in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river system in August.

"PM Narendra Modi and PM of Nepal Rt. Hon’ble Mr Balendra Shah held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. Their engagement included detailed talks, a presentation on PM GatiShakti and a working lunch hosted in honour of the visiting dignitary. PM Shah conveyed his gratitude to PM Modi for India’s humanitarian and technical support in the aftermath of the flash floods in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river system in August 2026," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Both leaders adopted a 'Joint Vision for a Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal', laying the roadmap for a future-oriented partnership and shaping a brighter future for India and Nepal.

PM Modi and Shah jointly inaugurated several projects, including a motorable bridge connecting India's Dharchula with Nepal's Darchula and the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Pipeline (Phase II), aimed at strengthening connectivity and cooperation between the two nations.

PM Modi and PM Shah also jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express train, a cross-border train service between India's Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur.

–IANS

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