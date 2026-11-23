Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) The fourth edition of the World Hindu Congress (WHC) will be held in Mumbai from December 18 to 20, bringing together more than 4,500 delegates from over 60 countries to deliberate on the future of Hindu society and its contribution to the world.

Announcing the details at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Swami Vigyananand Ji, initiator of the World Hindu Congress and Joint General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said the three-day event would be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The global gathering is expected to feature more than 45 sessions and over 150 speakers, including Hindu leaders, thinkers, professionals and representatives from various institutions and fields. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat will address the inaugural session.

The conference will bring together participants representing diverse sectors, including economy, politics, education, youth, Hindu organisations, women and media. Its theme is "Samanam Vratam Saha Chittam – Shared Commitment, Collective Resolve".

Speaking at the press conference, Swami Vigyananand said the Congress provided a common platform for the global Hindu community to reflect on its shared commitments and collective resolve.

"We aim to chart the way forward for Hindu society and its contribution to the world," he said.

The 2026 edition will feature four special plenary sessions – Dharma, Samaj, Vishwakarma and Bhasha – focusing on spiritual traditions, social cohesion, skills and entrepreneurship, and linguistic heritage, respectively.

Swami Vigyananand also announced the launch of the inaugural World Hindu Expo as part of the Congress. The expo aims to promote trade and commerce and encourage economic growth and prosperity within Hindu society.

Among the prominent personalities who have confirmed their participation are Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Other confirmed participants include Swami Govind Dev Giri, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust; lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir; National Stock Exchange Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan; NITI Aayog member Abhay Karandikar; Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister member Sanjeev Sanyal; Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu; ReNew founder Sumant Sinha; Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan; and AgniKul Cosmos co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran.

Several other representatives from industry, technology, finance, infrastructure, media and culture are also expected to participate.

The World Hindu Congress is organised once every four years. Its previous editions were held in New Delhi in 2014, Chicago in 2018 and Bangkok in 2023. The organisers said Hindus constitute a global community of more than 1.2 billion people living in nearly 180 countries.

The Congress aims to provide a platform for Hindu leaders and institutions worldwide to connect, deliberate and collaborate on issues concerning the community and its future.

Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the World Hindu Congress 2026 Mumbai Organising Committee, while Vishad Mafatlal and Mahesh Bhagchandka are its vice-chairmen.

--IANS

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