Seoul, Nov 23 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday named a presidential security advisor as his new foreign minister and a former justice minister as the new chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in a reshuffle also affecting three other ministerial posts.

Second Deputy National Security Advisor Lim Woong-soon was tapped to lead the foreign ministry, while former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was nominated to head the state spy agency, the president's chief of staff told a press briefing.

Lee also tapped former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister, ruling Democratic Party Representative Han Jun-ho as interior minister and senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung as culture minister, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"This reshuffle was centred on injecting vitality into state affairs through new and fresh leadership for the future, and enhancing the speed and execution of state affairs, as well as the degree to which it is felt by the people," Lim Kwang-hyun, the chief of staff, said.

"In a rapidly changing international order, we will seek to attain maximum results from pragmatic diplomacy and take the lead on opening the path to peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, while firmly protecting the people's safety and swiftly pushing for grand transformations felt by the people, including growth led by regions and a leap toward a cultural powerhouse," he added.

On speculation that the sweeping replacement of national security-related ministers could lead to a shift in the administration's foreign policy or policy on North Korea, Lim said the government's principles will remain unchanged, including regarding the "solid South Korea-US alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Lim, the foreign minister nominee, is a former career diplomat who served as minister at the South Korean Embassy in Washington and has helped develop the Lee administration's key tenet of "pragmatic diplomacy."

He is the right person to further strengthen South Korea-US cooperation based on their "ironclad" alliance, and expand the country's diplomatic horizon across the fields of security, trade, industry and advanced technology, the chief of staff said.

Kang, the spy chief nominee, was the first female justice minister and a former judge who led prosecution reforms, making her fit to strengthen democratic oversight of the NIS and tackle emerging security threats, he said.

Lim described Hong as a veteran politician who served on the parliamentary foreign affairs committee and as senior presidential secretary for political affairs.

Han, he said, is a former news anchor and second-term lawmaker with legislative experience in diverse fields, such as transportation and artificial intelligence, with the understanding and ability to execute the government's administrative philosophy.

The culture minister nominee, according to Lim, has nearly 20 years of hands-on experience as a former culture and arts critic and university professor, on top of the administrative expertise gained in her role as senior presidential spokesperson.

--IANS

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