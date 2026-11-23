New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Eight Indian players are set to enthral the tennis fans in Bengaluru in the upcoming World Tennis League, which will be played from December 17 to 20.

The tournament features 16 players in total, with several international players set to make their appearances along with the Indian talent. The likes of Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Alexander Bublik, Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina, among others, will be part of the four-team tournament.

From India, the likes of Sumit Nagal, Rutuja Bhosale, Yuki Bhambri, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaishnavi Adkar will be featuring in the event.

While the stories of international stars are well documented and inspirational, the journeys of the Indian stars are no less motivating, with the zeal within glowing brightly.

Nagal, India's No.1 men's tennis player, will be in action for the tournament. Born in Jhajjar and raised in Delhi, Nagal is the son of a school teacher. His journey to the sport began when he picked up the racquet at the age of eight before working his way up the ranks.

He achieved a career-high ranking of World No.68 in July 2024 and had also become the first Indian man to win an ATP Masters 1000 main-draw match on clay at Monte-Carlo.

Nagal famously beat No.31 seed Alexander Bublik in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open, becoming the first Indian men's singles player to beat a seeded opponent at a Major since Ramesh Krishnan did so at the 1989 Australian Open.

Then there is Yuki Bhambri, the former junior World No.1, who became one of the household names in India from the sport.

Bhambri is a 2009 Australian Open boys' singles champion and is now one of India's leading doubles players. He achieved a new high last year, when he reached the US Open men's doubles with Michael Venus for his maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance.

Dhakshineswar Suresh's story deserves a listen too. His career was once in serious doubt due to a major back injury. The doctors had questioned whether he could play again, as the injury threatened to derail his ambitions. But the Madurai-born player chose to rebuild rather than walk away.

He did not give up and found his way back through college tennis in the United States. Suresh helped Wake Forest win the 2025 NCAA team championship before he announced himself on the international stage in 2026 by winning three matches for India in the Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will also be seen in action in the Bengaluru event. He left India for Barcelona at just 15 to train at the prestigious Sanchez-Casal Academy.

His training has been reaping rewards, and it showed in 2018 when he reached the Newport ATP singles final and became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman in 2011 to reach an ATP singles final.

Rutuja Bhosale will also look for a strong outing in the WTL. Bhosale is one of India's leading faces in the sport and she had a career-defining moment at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Partnering with the legendary Rohan Bopanna, Bhosale won the gold medal in the mixed doubles category.

Bhosale later described the moment Bopanna lifted her after their win as a "core memory" — a reminder of what sporting success can mean beyond the result.

Then there is Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, who recently made the headlines for winning the ITF W35 Lagos. The 17-year-old is a scholarship recipient at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain. In October 2026, Revathi achieved a significant milestone when she won her first professional singles title at the ITF W35 Lagos. By winning this, she became the youngest Indian on record to win a women's singles title at W35 level or above.

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty will also be in Bengaluru for the event. A career that began accidentally but has become a serious pursuit.

Shrivalli announced herself on the domestic circuit in 2023 when she won the national singles and doubles championships. She has been a regular member of the Indian sides at the Billie Jean King Cup, and she has also delivered five wins from five matches for the country in 2025.

Vaishnavi Adkar's rise has been one of the encouraging stories in Indian women's tennis. She is currently India's No.1 female tennis star and had a breakthrough performance at the Chennai Open, where she registered her first WTA Tour-level main-draw victory against Jodie Burrage. Vaishnavi also made it to the final of the ITF W100 Bengaluru earlier in the year.

--IANS

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