Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The rivalry between Gaganjeet Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC and Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC is back in focus as the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) moves to the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) for the Atri Invitational 2026 Mumbai presented by Mumbai Garudas GC.

There will be another intriguing contest within the contest as Pranavi Urs returns to defend the title she won last year against the men.

The 54-hole professional event, carrying a purse of Rs. 2 crore with the winner taking home Rs. 30 lakh, brings together a strong field of men and women professionals, alongside amateurs and young players, at the iconic BPGC. The tournament will also feature the exciting X-Golf format, adding to the golfing spectacle in Mumbai, as Atri Mumbai Garudas GC host the event this week.

Bhullar and Kochhar, two of the leading performers on the IGPL circuit, arrive with plenty to play for. Kochhar, who won last week in Pune, will be keen to maintain his momentum, while Bhullar, who finished runner-up, will be looking to turn the tables and add another title to his impressive tally on the league.

Their rivalry has become one of the talking points of the AM Green IGPL, with Bhullar's experience and winning pedigree matched by Kochhar's growing consistency and confidence.

The two will not be in the same group in the opening round, with Bhullar teeing off at 9 am alongside SSP Chawrasia and Syed Saqib Ahmed of Flying Man Kolkata Tigers GC, while Kochhar starts at 9.50 am with Aman Raj of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC and Chiragh Kumar of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC.

The tournament, however, carries a special significance for Pranavi, who made history at BPGC last year when she became the first Indian woman professional to win the top spot at a mixed-gender event in the country, beating Kochhar in the process. She returns as the reigning champion and also as one of India's most accomplished women golfers of the year, having won gold at the Asian Games in Japan.

The women's field is led by Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) Order of Merit winner Ridhima Dilawari, who has been among the most consistent players on the domestic circuit this season.

The dozen women professionals in the field include Pranavi and Ridhima, along with Sneha Singh, Vidhatri Urs, Shrestha Shukla, Jahnavi Prakhya, Amandeep Drall, Anvvi Dahiya, Seher Atwal, Neha Tripathi, Mannat Brar and Jasmine Shekar.

The younger brigade will also be keen to make its mark, led by Raghav Chugh of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, who was runner-up to Bhullar in Hyderabad. Veer Ganapathy of GolfKonnekt Bengaluru Stallions GC, Danish Verman of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC , Chaitanya Pandey and Kanav Chauhan of Auro Realty Goa Eagles GC are among the youngsters capable of making an impression, while a strong amateur presence adds another dimension to the field.

Experienced players such as Shiv Kapur of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, Udayan Mane of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, Pukhraj Singh Gill of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC, Sachin Baisoya of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC and C Muniyappa of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC will add depth to the contest.

Mane and Gill will be grouped with Aryan Roopa Anand at 9.20 am, while the draw also features players such as Aadil Bedi of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, Sukhman Singh of Flying Man Kolkata Tigers GC, Arjun Prasad and Sunhit Bishnoi of GolfKonnekt Bengaluru Stallions GC

The event was also highlighted at the pre-tournament press conference, where Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of AM Green IGPL, was pleased to come to the BPGC.

“A big thank you to Atri Mumbai Garudas GC for hosting us this week. There is no better way to stage an event than at a team's home ground. The Garudas are one of the top teams in IGPL, led by Olympian Udayan Mane, Aman Raj, Aadil Bedi and Tushar Pannu and their CEO, Mr. Rajiv Datar, is fantastic,” Mundy said.

He pointed out that the Mumbai event was the 13th tournament staged by IGPL this year, with the season set to conclude in Bengaluru next week. The final three events of the season, in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru, all at iconic clubs, have each carried an enhanced purse of Rs. 2 crore.

“IGPL is not just another tour or league; it is innovative by nature and inclusive at its core. The top women professionals of India compete alongside the top men professionals for the same prize money on the same platform, along with juniors and amateurs from the Indian Golf Union. That does not happen anywhere else in India; it happens only on IGPL,” Mundy said.

“Pranavi Urs is here to defend the title she won last year, and she returns as the golden girl of Indian golf after her Asian Games gold in Japan.”

Rajiv Datar, CEO of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, said the team's performances through the season had made hosting the tournament particularly special.

“It is an honour to be sitting here with this team, and I am really proud of the way they are playing. As a Mumbai boy, being part of this team means a lot to me. Udayan Mane, Aadil Bedi, Aman Raj and Tushar Pannu have played exceptional golf this year and made the team very proud,” Datar said.

He described IGPL as a revolutionary concept and said the league's team format, X-Golf and other initiatives were drawing younger audiences to the sport, while its grassroots programmes, including introducing golf in schools, were helping widen access to the game.

Olympian Udayan Mane, an IGPL winner, also spoke about the experience of interacting with younger players within the team structure.

“It is a new experience for players like Aman and me to share our knowledge with the younger generation. They ask very good questions, which makes us revisit lessons we learnt in the past and only strengthens them for us. I always encourage questions about the game, about life, about anything really,” Mane said.

Aman Raj spoke about the camaraderie that has developed among the Mumbai Garudas players through the season, despite golf being an individual sport.“Golf may be an individual sport, but we stay in touch even when we are on different schedules or travelling abroad; as teammates and friends, we check how each other's tournament and day went. We regroup a few days before each event, when we plan our stay and travel,” he said.

“Today was a practice round, so we discussed what is working, what is not and what we need to work on. Udayan, Tushar, Aadil and I have bonded well over the months; we know each other's genuine problems, so we flag them to each other, and we are open to talking.”

With the Bhullar-Kochhar battle, Pranavi's title defence, Ridhima's challenge and a promising young field, the Atri Invitational Mumbai promises a golfing feast.

--IANS

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