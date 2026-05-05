‘Baga’ aka Tanmay Vekaria bumps into Smriti Irani after 15 years, recalls their fond memories from Maniben.com

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Tanmay Vekaria, popular as Baga from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took a trip down memory lane as he bumped into actress-politician Smriti Irani after 15 years.

Tanmay took to his social media account to share a happy selfie from their surprise meet.

The picture shared by Tannay featured him smiling for the camera alongside Smriti Irani, while veteran producer-director Kiran Bhatt who also joined them in the frame.

Calling it a “sudden catch up,” Tanmay fondly remembered working with Smriti in the comedy-drama Maniben.com, 15 years ago, where he had played her younger brother.

Tanmay wrote, “Sudden catch up.... Met @smritiiraniofficial after almost 15 years, worked together in a show called maniben.com, where i played her younger brother, @kiranbhattbhatt had produced a couple of gujrati plays with @smritiiraniofficial, it was really great meeting her after almost one and a half decade #bagha #nostalgia #memories."

Talking about Tanmay Vekaria, the actor has become a household name following his portrayal of Bagheshwar “Baga” in the iconic television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Talking about his character Baga, known for his innocent nature and comic timing and for being an employee at Gada Electronics, has been one of the beloved supporting characters on the show for over a decade.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah, the sitcom first premiered on July 28, 2008, and has now completed nearly 18 years on air, making it one of India’s longest-running Hindi television shows.

Talking about Smriti Irani, the actess-politician rose to nationwide fame as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the iconic role from 2000 to 2008. The show originally premiered on July 3, 2000, and ended its first run on November 6, 2008.

In 2025, the actress returned as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which premiered on July 29, 2025.

Talking about the show Maniben.com, it aired between 2009 and 2010 and starred Smriti Irani in the titular role of a spirited Gujarati housewife navigating family life with humor and warmth.

–IANS

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