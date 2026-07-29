Badshah says new theme of ‘Hustle 5’ celebrates communities behind artists’ journeys

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) The upcoming rapping reality show “MTV Hustle 5” has a new theme “Apna Homeground”. Rapper Badshah, who will be seen as Rap Supremo on the show, says the theme is a perfect tribute to the communities and experiences that build an artist from the ground up.

Badshah said in a statement: “Hustle has always been a groundbreaking platform, and coming back this season truly feels like home.”

“This season's theme, 'Apna Homeground', is a perfect tribute to the communities and experiences that build an artist from the ground up. I can’t wait to discover next big voices of the Indian hip-hop circuit.”

Joining Badshah, is OG Squad Boss EPR alongside MC Square, Paradox and Agsy, who return in a true full-circle moment as Squad Bosses after first making their mark as contestants on the Hustle stage.

The anthem celebrates the pulse of India's streets, the voices emerging from every gully, and the communities that continue to shape the country's hip-hop movement.

Reflecting on his journey, OG Squad Boss EPR added, “Every season the talent gets sharper, the stories get deeper, and the culture gets stronger. Coming back as a Squad Boss feels natural because mentoring is already part of how we move.”

“I’ve lived the journey from contestant to artist, and now I get to stand with the next wave once again as the Squad Boss, helping them find their sound, and keep the realness that Hustle has always protected.”

MC Square added winning Hustle Season 2 completely changed his life.

“Coming back as a Squad Boss is surreal because I know exactly what these contestants are feeling. I was once standing on this stage hoping for an opportunity, and today I get to mentor artists beginning that same journey. It's a full-circle moment, and I hope to help them believe in themselves and their stories,” MC Square said.

Paradox shared that Hustle has always been home for him.

Paradox added: “I came here as a contestant, grew as an artist and received so much love from the audience. Returning as a Squad Boss is a dream because I now get to give back to the platform that gave me so much.”

“This season is about bringing your spark to the Homeground of hip-hop - this stage and showing the world what you’re made of. I can’t wait to see artists do exactly that.”

Agsy stated: “Walking back onto the Hustle stage as a Squad Boss is an incredibly powerful feeling because I know exactly what it means to chase a dream.”

I’ve been manifesting this moment since 2019, but more than that, I’ve spent over a decade working relentlessly—making art, making music and grinding every single day to earn it. This platform shaped my journey, and now I have the privilege of shaping someone else’s.”

“Hustle 5” starts on August 8 on JioHotstar and MTV India.

--IANS

dc/